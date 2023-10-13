Recreation Instructor
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
About this vacancy
Utbildad Fritidspedagog to Junior Club, 100%
Internationella Engelska Skolan Karlstad is looking for a Junior club leader. You should be fluent in Swedish and English and have a relevant education as a fritidspedagog. One of your strengths is flexibility and finding creative solutions to work with and support students. While previous experience in a similar role is not a requirement, candidates who can demonstrate the ability to work proactively and independently are preferred. The Ideal person will also be organized and a good communicator. All students use laptops, so good computer skills are an advantage. Internationella Engelska Skolan Karlstad offers Junior Club for year 4 and 5, a safe and secure place for students to be before and after school. You will arrange activities in and around the school. These may include both quiet time for studies, craft, reading and other outdoor activities.
If you are ready to be challenged and work in a dynamic team, then this role is for you and we want to hear from you! Please reply to applications.karlstad@engelska.se
with a CV and cover letter and mark your email with "Fritidspedagog" in the email heading box.
Extract from the police register is mandatory. Handed in unopened to school. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: applications.karlstad@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://karlstad.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Karlstad Kontakt
Ewa Åslund applications.karlstad@engelska.se Jobbnummer
