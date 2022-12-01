Recreation Instructor
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
About this vacancy
We are currently seeking a recreational instructor to manage our Student Lounge facility as well as break time activities, starting from January 9 2023. As the Student Activities Leader you will work to deliver fun and engaging activities for our 4-9 students during break times.
A qualification in one of the following areas would be an advantage:
• Fritidspedagog
• Fritidsledare
• Fritidslärare
• Lärare mot fritidshemmet
The ability to communicate in both Swedish and English would be an advantage for this position.
We are looking for staff who, like us, believe in giving students the opportunity to realise their full potential, whatever their background. You must also be knowledgeable and passionate about education and children. You will have the tools to create a calm environment and be able inspire the students.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kista is a school where every student will be seen, heard and valued and where you will have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives. IES Kista is situated near to Kista Galleria and takes students from a number of different municipalities.
Internationella Engelska Skolan is a truly international school. We have staff and students from all over the world contributing to a dynamic international atmosphere. Our schools are bilingual with up to 50% of teaching in English and follow the Swedish national curriculum.
Apply now, making sure to upload your resume and covering letter on our IES Careers website. Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
