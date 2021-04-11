Recreation Instructor - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Förskollärarjobb i Kungsbacka
Recreation Instructor
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Förskollärarjobb / Kungsbacka
2021-04-11
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Fritidspedagog/Fritidsledare/Förskollärare/Barnskötare/
Fritidspersonal
Do you want to start this journey with us? IES Kungsbacka will open its doors to over 700 students in August 2021 and will grow to over 900 students in 2023. We will start with a 3 parallel class F-7 school (ages 6 - 13) and progress into a F-9 (ages 6-16) within the space of 2 years and will have an holistic pedagogical approach and personnel well-being that will make IES Kungsbacka a fantastic school.
We are looking for dedicated teachers and assistants to work within our Förskoleklass (age 6) and the Fritids organisation (Preschool and After-School Care Centre). Qualifications and documented experience are important and should be detailed in your application. The Preschool/After-school Centre will be open between 06:00 and 18:00 and working hours based upon a shift system. We place great importance on flexibility and bilingualism (Swedish and English) and other merited qualifications or previous training. The positions will be coupled together with other duties within the school. Pedagogic breakfast/lunch/afternoon snacks are all included as well as professional development and planning time. We promote well-being and have a generous allowance towards your own personal training/activity costs.
The school is located in Kungsbacka's town centre, next to the river and sports/activity centre. The area is pedestrianised and there are many restaurants and shops within walking distance. The outdoor facilities are many with a swimming pool, ice rink, outdoor gym, riverbank walk and sports centres all within a 1 minute walk.
Apply online if you think you have what it takes to be part of a winning team. Attach a video and present yourself and your background if you wish. This journey starts now and it starts together!!!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5683546
