Receptionist till campingplats
2023-05-02
90degreesnorth AB is now recruiting one individual for its lovely campsite situated in Kiruna.
Job Title: Receptionist
Location: Camp Alta Kiruna
Job Type: Seasonal summer job
Job Description:
Camp Alta Kiruna is seeking a friendly and responsible receptionist to join our team. As a receptionist, you will be responsible for manning the reception desk, answering telephone calls, and assisting guests with bookings and inquiries. You will also be expected to provide support to other staff members with their daily duties when needed.
Responsibilities:
Welcome guests and assist with check-ins and check-outs.
Answer telephone calls and provide information on Camp Alta Kiruna's facilities and services.
Manage reservations and bookings through our online system.
Respond to guests' inquiries and resolve complaints in a timely and professional manner.
Keep the reception area clean and tidy.
Support other staff members with tasks such as cleaning, maintenance, and customer service.
Requirements:
Excellent communication skills and a friendly demeanor.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficient in using computers and software such as Microsoft Office and booking systems.
Fluent in English and German or Swedish.
Previous experience in customer service or receptionist role is a plus.
We offer a competitive salary and a great working environment surrounded by nature. Accommodation will be provided throughout the duration of work.
This is a seasonal position from June to August, with the possibility of extension based on performance.
To apply, please send your CV and a cover letter to info@90degreesnorth.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-23
