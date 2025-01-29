Receptionist & Visitor Experience Coordinator
Sandvik AB / Receptionistjobb / Sandviken Visa alla receptionistjobb i Sandviken
2025-01-29
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Sandviken
, Hedemora
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy meeting new people and want to promote our brand and culture? To our modern Experience Center and production hub in Sandviken we're looking for a service-driven and organized Receptionist and Visitor Experience Coordinator - someone who's ready to take lead in creating first-class and memorable visits for our customers, partners and suppliers. Does this sound interesting? Then, we're eager to meet you!
About your job
In this customer-centric position, you have a dual mission acting as an ambassador and welcoming our division's internal and external visitors in both our Experience Center and Rock Tools reception. To deliver the ultimate visitor experience, we constantly strive for excellence and sometimes need to tailor our approach - meaning flexibility and adaptability are key in this role. You're the first point of contact making sure that our customers feel warmly welcome to our exciting world!
You handle the everyday reception tasks as well as assisting and supporting our visitors. You're responsible for our safety hub, combined with making sure that our Experience Center is representative to our brand, fully working tech equipment and a welcoming atmosphere. Managing our visitor guides and being the go-to person during visits and guided tours is also included in your mission. You interact with our sales areas and support them in arranging and coordinating visits for our sites in both Sandviken and Västberga - including all the bookings and info surrounding this. You also follow up on the actual experience to get feedback and find ways to improve. Together with the rest of our Marketing Communications team, our product management and sales support, you help create that premium feel that Rock Tools is all about.
This is an on-site position that requires your presence at our Experience Center and reception every day to ensure a seamless and high-quality visitor experience.
About you
We're looking for a people person with business interest, great service skills, as well as the eagerness to constantly keep learning. You have several years of experience within visitor hospitality or conference, and reception responsibilities. You're also experienced within office and conference management, preferably in a global environment. Combined with this you have a relevant senior high school education. You bring stellar structure skills and can create both written and graphic content. On top of this, you easily manage Office 365 and know your way around software and applications, and how to fix hardware to some extent. You're used to a global environment and interacting with people from different countries and cultures, and you're confident communicating in both English and Swedish.
With organized and straightforward ways of working and a doer's mentality, you're always two steps ahead, spotting what needs to be done and making sure it happens. You enjoy a shifting setting with a full pipeline, and you take pride in a job well done. Although you independently know how to prioritize and solve problems on the go, you're a true collaborator with a gift for networking, communicating and presenting. Naturally, you're also thorough, frank and resourceful as you ensure the best possible experience for our visitors!
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Petter Bengtsson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-616 24 53
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Erik Kjerf, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 36 72
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 16th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0074811.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Södra Järngatan 1 (visa karta
)
811 33 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9133210