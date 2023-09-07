Receptionist
2023-09-07
Do you want to work in an international company with global presence offering possibilities for development? CBRE Global Workplace Solutions is a leading global provider of integrated facilities and corporate real estate management. We are recruiting a full-time receptionist to work with our client in central Stockholm.
The goal to ensure that customer satisfaction is maintained at the highest level by providing a high quality and pro-active service. To ensure effective communication with client, peers, building tenants and management at all times.
This position is responsible for performing various administrative tasks, including answering telephones and giving information to employees and guests and the first point of engagement with employees and visitors. Responsible for making a good first impression for the organization, which can affect the organization's success.
Summary of role:
To provide a warm and welcoming reception to all visitors and staff, ensuring that they feel welcome and appreciated.
This role will be responsible for providing a high level of customer service to all visitors and staff at the client's Stockholm premises. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, be able to work independently and as part of a team, and be able to handle multiple requests in a fast-paced environment.
Objectives:
To work within the CBRE company guidelines to provide the client's internal and external customers with supportive, efficient and professional services at all times.
Key Responsibilities:
* Provide a warm and welcoming greeting to all visitors and staff, making them feel welcome and appreciated.
* Competent switchboard management ,answering the calls affably and efficiently ,taking clear and detailed massages when necessary
* Keeping the Reception, Guest and Print room areas tidy at all times.
* Logging, sending and distributing all incoming and outgoing mail, couriers and emails.
* Direct visitors and staff to the correct person or department, ensuring that they are taken care of promptly and efficiently.
* Booking meeting rooms and organizing refreshments
* Monitoring levels of and ordering kitchen and stationery supplies
* Overseeing meeting room schedules
* Updating contact database and reception
* Arranging temporary security passes for visitors
* Ad-hoc administrative tasks when required.
* Demonstrate a high level of service excellence in all interactions with visitors and staff.
* Be proactive and anticipate the needs of visitors and staff.
* Go the extra mile to help visitors and staff.
* Be responsive to customer requests and service issues.
* Be well-spoken and professional.
Candidate Requirements:
* Ability to interact with all members of the company, from staff to visitors.
* Ability to handle multiple requests and work in a fast-paced environment.
* Ability to accurately complete tasks and responsibilities in a timely manner.
* Dependable and flexible, able to work independently as well as part of a team.
* Responsive to customer requests and service issues.
* Willing to learn new things.
* Knowledge of Microsoft suite (Word, Outlook, Zoom,Teams)
Contact: If you have any questions, please contact Operations Manager Helena Jelic via phone +46 730769278
We work with ongoing selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to get in contact.
CBRE är världens största kommersiella fastighets- och investeringsföretag. På CBRE är vår passion att leverera marknadsledande fastighetsrelaterade tjänster som bidrar till våra kunders framgång! Våra ca 115 000 anställda hjälper investerare, fastighetsägare och hyresgäster via våra cirka 530 kontor över hela världen och omsatte år 2022 över 30,8 miljarder dollar. CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) är ett affärsområde inom CBRE som levererar integrerade tjänster inom fastighetsförvaltning, teknisk fastighetsdrift, projektledning, rådgivning samt energieffektivisering
Cbre Gws Sweden
Helena Jelic helena.jelic@cbre.com
