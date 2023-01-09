Receptionist
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
School administrator and receptionist to IES Skellefteå
IES Skellefteå are looking for an outgoing, efficient, service minded and bilingual receptionist and school administrator to join our team in February/March 2023, full-time position, permanent with probationary period.
IES Skellefteå opened in 2019 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 450 students between grades F-9, and fulfilling career opportunities for around 65 employees.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key.
At IES Skellefteå, we are a team that pulls in the same direction. To enjoy working with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and common routines and approaches. We sing the same song.
Reception and administration duties
Supervising the Front desk/Reception:
• First point of contact, run the front desk and project the warmth and professionalism of IES at all times
• Ensure that Management, students, staff and visitors receive the highest degree of service and administrative support
• Record student attendance in our IT school system Schoolsoft and follow attendance routines
• Managing and keeping the generic info email address up to date
• Partner with and support our Cover coordinator at reception who arranges cover when staff are absent, planned and unplanned
• Answering the school phone and contacting parents by phone and email
• Support with stationery management
• Support with deliveries arriving at reception
• Keeping the reception area clean and tidy
Administration:
• Member of the Admin team which includes close collaboration with Admin team members, weekly/biweekly meetings
• Close collaboration with Cover coordinator at reception
• Admissions: ongoing intake for both LGR22 and International School track, responsible to administrating queue list for F-9 and attendance at Open House
• Manage intake and exit process of students
• Archiving and updating SCB and Skellefteå kommun
• Updating class lists and schedules on SchoolSoft
• Assist in planning school events such as Halloween, Sports Day, Graduation
• Support to organise staff events, during Parent teacher student conferences and other Professional Development days
• Responsible for the schools social media account (Facebook and Instagram)
• Update the school webpage regularly
• Be in contact with kompetenscentrum and the mother tongue teachers to book rooms
• Admin. support for the management team: induction materials for new staff and students
• Staff room upkeep and supplies
• Office supplies and new materials for students and staff on demand annually
• Prepare new student information and handover for leaving students.
Who are you?
• You have knowledge of and share the values and ethos of the International English School *
• You have experience from working in school is an advantage
• You are passionate about development and a collegial approach
• Fluent in English, knowledge of Swedish is an advantage
• You are outgoing and friendly, service minded and a true team player
• You are flexible, have a high sense of responsibility and work solution oriented
• You communicate effectively
• You are driven and motivated and have excellent organisational skills to be able to prioritise and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
• You have very good administrative skills and are good at keeping many threads together
• You are quality-conscious, accurate, easy to work with and you enjoy working independently as well
• You take initiative and enjoy fast-paced days
• For more information about our school, please see www.skelleftea.engelska.se
We look forward to your application which you send to either recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se
or via IES Careers. Do not forget to attach both your CV, personal letter and professional/educational certificates. Mark the application with "IES Skellefteå receptionist 2023".
We are interviewing on an ongoing basis. We aim to fill the position starting in February/March 2023.
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://skelleftea.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå Kontakt
Kerstin Klein recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se 0910-142 39
7323686