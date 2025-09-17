Real Estate Student Worker, Siemens Sweden
2025-09-17
We know that a business only thrives if our people are thriving. That's why we always put our people first. Join our global and diverse team where you'll get great support, new challenges, and plenty of opportunities to learn and grow. Who knows where this journey could take you?
About the role
Siemens Real Estate (SRE) is the real estate service provider of Siemens AG and is responsible for the company's global real estate business. We manage the portfolio, operate the real estate including all real estate-related services, are responsible for its exploitation and carry out all Siemens-wide construction projects. In Sweden, Siemens have a portfolio-volume of around 30.000 m2, of which 1/3 is in Stockholm.
As a Student Worker at Siemens Real Estate (SRE), you'll be an important part of our team, working side by side with experienced professionals. You'll get hands-on experience by supporting tasks like contract management, analyzing how our spaces are used, coordinating facility services, and handling administrative work across all our locations in Sweden. Together with the team you'll help solve real challenges that keep our daily operations running smoothly. This is a great opportunity to learn, grow, and make a real impact while studying!
This position is based at our Solna office, and the hours are approximately 10-20 hours per week (1-2 days).
What's in it for you?
* Become part of a community that makes a real difference every day-for our customers, ourselves, and the planet.
* Flexible working hours that help you balance your studies and work life.
* Opportunities to gain valuable global experience and explore future career paths.
* Support for your personal and professional development while you study.
* An inclusive culture where you're encouraged to be yourself and share your ideas.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you:
* Are studying Economics/Engineering with a focus on Real Estate.
* Are motivated, efficient and take responsibility for driving your area of responsibility and tasks on your own, while enjoying working with other colleagues to develop the work of the team.
* Strong communication and organizational skills.
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Have at least one year left of your studies, graduating at the earliest January 2027.
* Can work on an average 1-2 days per week, and preferably at the office in Solna when your studies allow it.
Are you up for the challenge?
Please note that the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait, apply today! We will be reviewing applications and interviewing candidates on an ongoing basis. We look forward to receiving your online application. For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager, Michél Moussa at e-mail:michel.moussa@siemens.com
and for questions regarding the recruitment process contact Talent Acquisition Partner Ellen Ahlberg, e-mail: ellen.ahlberg@siemens.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Who are we?
Siemens is a focused technology company, pioneering intelligent solutions that transform the everyday in manufacturing, grids, buildings, and transportation. Our technology addresses real problems that affect the future of humanity: climate change, secure power, urbanization, and an aging population. With cooperation of more than 280,000 people and presence in more than 190 countries, we make a truly global impact. We build a better future for cities, societies, and industries to change the lives of billions of people for the better. We have a lofty goal in sustainability, to become climate neutral by 2030. Read more and join our family: www.siemens.com
Our people make it happen.
To read more about the life at Siemens follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram
