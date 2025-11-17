Real Estate Project Manager
2025-11-17
The opportunity
As a Real Estate Project Manager you are responsible for Hitachi Energy's properties, leases, and parts of the infrastructure to meet the operational needs in Sweden. As a team, we depend on each other to achieve our goals, and we are looking for someone who is a humble and driven team player. You will lead projects where you take overall responsibility and ensure that we meet customer expectations.
How you'll make an impact
Project management and project budgeting
Procurement of contracts
Lead design and execution of projects with colleagues and external consultants
Budget responsibility for approved projects
Participate in budget planning
Your background
5 years of experience in project management within the real estate sector
Experience in project reporting
Strong ability to express yourself clearly in both speech and writing
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Västerås/Ludvika.
Recruiting Manager Håkan Jansson, hakan.jansson@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position.
