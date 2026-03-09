Real Estate Consultant, Sweden

Espresso House Sweden AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-09


Are you passionate about Commercial Real Estate and drive a profitable shop portfolio in Sweden? Do you want to play a key role in shaping the future of nearly 500 shops across the Nordics and Germany? Espresso House Group is looking for a Real Estate Consultant to join our Team!

Location: Stockholm/Solna, Sweden. The role involves travling within Sweden.



About the Role
As a Real Estate Consultant, you will be part of the Commercial Real Estate Team in Sweden as well as a part of wider collaboration across our Nordic Real Estate - responsible for country results on Commercial Real Estate. You'll play a key role in Espresso House success through country portfolio, providing insights, structure, and collaboration that support our continued growth and success.

Working closely with stakeholders across the organization, you'll secure a profitable portfolio of coffee shops at relevant locations in Sweden, supporting the portfolio living up to our brand standards.



Key Responsibilities

• Lead the Swedish new shop opening process - enable country's sustainable profitable growth through portfolio decision-making

• Strive refurbishment/facelift process together with Operation Director - raise the level of shop portfolio where our coffee shops are always the first choice for our guests

• Responsible for the practical closing shop process - in collaboration with Construction, Central Operation, Finance & HR

• Ensure continuous and goal-oriented communication with landlords



What We're Looking For

• 3-5 years experience within real estate (incl. new shop openings/refurbs/closings)

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

• Strategic and data driven decision making mindset, you use KPIs and insights to identify opportunities and ensure continuous improvement

• A collaborative mindset and ability to work effectively across functions

• Academic degree in Business administration or similar

• Fluent in English and Swedish

It's a plus if you have:

• Strong experience from lease management





What We Offer
At Espresso House Group, you'll be part of a warm, ambitious, and international team where we care about both people and results. We offer:

• A strong people culture and a collaborative environment

• Opportunities for professional growth and development



If you're ready to contribute to our Commercial Real Estate Team, we'd love to hear from you!


Start date: We review applications continuously and will start interviews immediately.



Apply now or reach out to Risto-Matti Niittymaa, Commercial Real Estate Manager Nordics, risto.niittymaa@espressohouse.com if you'd like to know more.

Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning enligt kollektivavtal Unionen/Visita

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

