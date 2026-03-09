Real Estate Consultant, Sweden
Espresso House Sweden AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Espresso House Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Commercial Real Estate and drive a profitable shop portfolio in Sweden? Do you want to play a key role in shaping the future of nearly 500 shops across the Nordics and Germany? Espresso House Group is looking for a Real Estate Consultant to join our Team!
Location: Stockholm/Solna, Sweden. The role involves travling within Sweden.
About the Role
As a Real Estate Consultant, you will be part of the Commercial Real Estate Team in Sweden as well as a part of wider collaboration across our Nordic Real Estate - responsible for country results on Commercial Real Estate. You'll play a key role in Espresso House success through country portfolio, providing insights, structure, and collaboration that support our continued growth and success.
Working closely with stakeholders across the organization, you'll secure a profitable portfolio of coffee shops at relevant locations in Sweden, supporting the portfolio living up to our brand standards.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead the Swedish new shop opening process - enable country's sustainable profitable growth through portfolio decision-making
• Strive refurbishment/facelift process together with Operation Director - raise the level of shop portfolio where our coffee shops are always the first choice for our guests
• Responsible for the practical closing shop process - in collaboration with Construction, Central Operation, Finance & HR
• Ensure continuous and goal-oriented communication with landlords
What We're Looking For
• 3-5 years experience within real estate (incl. new shop openings/refurbs/closings)
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Strategic and data driven decision making mindset, you use KPIs and insights to identify opportunities and ensure continuous improvement
• A collaborative mindset and ability to work effectively across functions
• Academic degree in Business administration or similar
• Fluent in English and Swedish
It's a plus if you have:
• Strong experience from lease management
What We Offer
At Espresso House Group, you'll be part of a warm, ambitious, and international team where we care about both people and results. We offer:
• A strong people culture and a collaborative environment
• Opportunities for professional growth and development
If you're ready to contribute to our Commercial Real Estate Team, we'd love to hear from you!
Start date: We review applications continuously and will start interviews immediately.
Apply now or reach out to Risto-Matti Niittymaa, Commercial Real Estate Manager Nordics, risto.niittymaa@espressohouse.com
if you'd like to know more. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning enligt kollektivavtal Unionen/Visita Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Espresso House Sweden AB
(org.nr 556507-7160), http://www.espressohouse.se Arbetsplats
Espresso House Jobbnummer
9783780