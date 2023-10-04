Ready to turn your gaming passion into a career?
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a tech-savvy problem solver with a passion for gaming? Are you ready to take your skills to the next level and make a real impact? We're now on the lookout for passionate individuals with experience within support to become a part of our clients growing family. Here is a chance to turn your technical skills and love for gaming into a rewarding profession. Are you up for the challenge? Keep reading to discover more about this exciting opportunity!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're now looking for a Support Technician to our client; a Microsoft-owned, global and leading company within the gaming industry. As a Support Technician here, you'll have the chance to combine your love for gaming with your technical prowess to provide top-tier assistance to colleagues.
To help them achieve amazing things, they have built an equally amazing studio space. Situated right by the water, it's filled to the brim with all the tools, toys and caffeine required to create world-class entertainment. But in the end, it's the people of the company that make them truly special. When you join, you'll find yourself in the company of incredibly bright, warm, and creative individuals - all united and working toward a single goal.
You are offered
• An opportunity to work behind the scenes of one of the world's most beloved games
• A supportive and inclusive work environment
• The chance to grow your career in the gaming industry
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Desktop support troubleshooting hardware and software issues
• Perform IT-related tasks for on and off-boarding processes
• Identify, advocate for, and implement changes for the IT helpdesk processworkflows based on requirements
• Lead the effort to evaluate and recommend hardware for various disciplines across the studio
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience with an ITIL process-based helpdesk system
• Experience in JIRA Service Desk or comparable helpdesk systems
• Experience with Microsoft corporate environments such as Active Directory or SharePoint
• Knowledge of authentication, basic network and printers and related common issues
• Fluent in English, both in writing and verbally
It is meritorious if you have:
• IT Operations/Engineering experience with a Game Studio
• Experience writing code/scripts in C# or PowerShell
• Experience troubleshooting client related issues in a Microsoft Corporate environment and the restrictions that comes with said environment
To succeed in the role, we see that you are service-minded with a positive attitude, a problem solver and communicative as a person.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15098302". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8163315