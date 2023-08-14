Readiness Program Officer
2023-08-14
Selection Process No: 129483-6
Salary: 519,460 SEK
Job Function: Officer
Classification: LE-O1
Number of Vacancies: 1
Closing date for application: 5 September, 2023 at 23:59 UTC/GMT +1:00
Apply Online: https://international8.hiringplatform.ca/129483-readiness-program-officer/514346-candidate-application-form/en
You must submit your application using the "Apply online" function. Only applications submitted via VidCruiter will be considered, unless a valid reason is presented and accepted prior to the closing date.
Please visit the link above to read the complete ad and apply.
Summary of Duties:
Under the general supervision of the Readiness Manager, the incumbent is responsible for providing services to enhance the Government of Canada's operational and physical security planning as well as preparedness and resilience in Sweden.
The incumbent will research and analyze the security environment in Sweden; advise on operational security matters; conduct research, draft reports and advise the Readiness Manager and other staff on issues affecting the safety and security of staff, dependents, information, assets and operations in Sweden; develop an extensive network of contacts, liaise with a wide range of local authorities and others who provide security and emergency services, and with counterparts in other organizations; assist in the management of a locally-contracted guard force; coordinate background checks on Locally Engaged Staff and contractors; deliver routine group and individual security briefings; develop, implement and deliver operational security measures; assist with the day-to-day management of the program budget and contracting; contribute to emergency management activities and business continuity planning, including providing support for consular related emergency management services to assist Canadians abroad; and perform other duties as required.
Area of Selection:
Open to candidates who have the right to reside and work in Sweden, who meet all the essential requirements and whose applications are received by the closing date.
Please note that the Embassy of Canada to Sweden does not sponsor work authorizations directly or indirectly.
The Government of Canada is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from diverse sections of the community. Candidates will be considered based on merit.
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS
Candidates will initially be screened against the Essential Qualifications relating to education, language and experience.
Candidates must clearly demonstrate when applying to the position how they meet each of these essential qualifications.
Education:
Candidates will be required to provide proof of the completion of their education.
Bachelor's degree from a recognized institution in the area of security, logistics, emergency/crisis management, political risk-management or operations management (other related areas of study may be considered) OR a combination of relevant education, training and experience in the field of security, logistics, emergency/crisis management, political risk and security awareness.
Language:
Advanced level in English and Swedish (oral and written)
Experience:
Experience (minimum 2 years) in the field of Security and Emergency Management in a workplace environment which may include, but is not limited to: Experience in building and maintaining a network; experience in developing and implementing operating procedures, processes, best practices and guidelines; experience researching and analysing complex information, identifying gaps, and providing appropriate advice and recommendations to Management; experience in the development and provision of briefings and /or training to employees/other, across a variety of disciplines.
RATED REQUIREMENTS
These are part of the essential qualifications and are relating to knowledge, abilities and competencies. Methods of assessment for rated requirements may include, but are not limited to, a written examination, an oral interview, role-play, practical tests, presentations and/or psychometric assessment.
Knowledge:
• Knowledge of the various government security and emergency institutions (including roles & responsibilities) as well as law-enforcement agencies in Sweden;
• Knowledge of standard security mitigation features and practices for ensuring security of persons, information, and physical property;
• Knowledge of emergency management concepts, theories and practices;
• Financial administration, including budgeting, invoices and processing (basic knowledge only required);
• Knowledge of Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint.
Abilities:
To conduct research, analyze information from various sources quickly and efficiently, and produce clear and concise reports in English;
To take initiative, multi-task effectively, and work well under pressure with minimal supervision;
Demonstrates sound judgement and discretion, including in response to sensitive emergency situations;
Asset Qualifications:
Preference may be given to candidates who meet the Asset Qualifications. Where applicable, candidates must clearly demonstrate how they meet any asset qualifications.
Working experience with an international organization, governmental organization, diplomatic mission or embassy in the area of readiness;
Experience in writing detailed security reports, preferably in English;
Experience overseeing a locally hired guard force;
Experience obtaining quotes from security and emergency management service providers;
Specialized education in corporate security, emergency management, or risk analysis;
Knowledge of French.
Operational Requirements:
Hours of Work: 37.5 hours per week;
Overtime, at short notice, may be required;
Depending on the position it may require duties to be performed outside normal working hours (i.e., evenings and weekends / in emergency situations).
Conditions of Employment:
• Valid work authorization.
• Security screening: Obtain and maintain a Reliability Status (security level) which includes a criminal and credit background check.
How to Apply and Important Notes
Only applications submitted online will be considered.
Only applications in one of the official languages of Canada will be accepted (English or French).
Please visit the following link to read the complete ad and apply: https://international8.hiringplatform.ca/129483-readiness-program-officer/514346-candidate-application-form/en
