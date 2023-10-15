React Native Developer
2023-10-15
We're currently looking for a well-rounded software developer to join one of our Gothenburg-based consultancy projects. The project revolves around a mobile application written in React Native, experience in this framework is therefore of the essence. To best serve our clients and end-users, you'll delve into new concepts every day, and always be looking for new, innovative ways to solve the problems we have at hand. Curiosity, collaboration and willingness to learn will get you far at us, we are always humble when taking on new challenges, and at the same time eager to get going. As a mobile app developer, you will have the privilege to work with competent, cross-functional teams where your competence will be well-regarded. Since you've been working in a professional setting before, you will fit right into any given team you'll end up in. You probably have been involved in releasing apps to the public before, and know how to write elegant and testable code.
OUR OFFER TO YOU
Great colleagues, flexible company and fun projects
Developer conferences in and outside of Sweden
Learning opportunities during our knowledge sharing sessions
Travels all around the world. Tokyo this spring, are you in?
Highly competitive salary and benefit package
Does this sound like something for you? Would you like to join a company where your personal and professional development is in focus?
