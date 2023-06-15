React Native Developer
12iD AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 12iD AB i Stockholm
12iD is a venture capital-backed Swedish startup, providing a global digital identity solution (inspired by Mobile Bank ID). At 12iD, we strive to solve financial inclusion, create a cross-border ecosystem and become the biggest solution provider for digital identity in the world. The solution eliminates regulation issues and authentication fraud, by offering superior technology, a scalable business model and simple functionality.
This is a rare opportunity to become part of the next exciting and promising Swedish tech startup, truly impacting your role and the future of the company!
ABOUT THE ROLE
12iD is looking for a mobile application developer to build our mobile application in React Native for both Android and iOS. The professional will be a crucial part of the team and success of 12iD. 12iD seeks a professional with experience in React Native as well as Android and iOS development.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs
Leverage native APIs for deep integrations with React Native
Diagnose, fix bugs and bottlenecks for performance that feels native
Maintain code and write automated tests to ensure the product is of the highest quality
Integrate different parts of our solution
Read and create documentation
Prepare to report on daily scrum meeting
The role may develop over time.
REQUIREMENTS
2-5 years of experience in React Native app development
Experience in working with iOS, Android, Xamarin is a plus
An understanding of different blockchain concepts and technologies is preferable
Ability to deliver on deadlines
Understanding of the security solutions provided today in the financial industry (preferably more industries)
Preferably have basic knowledge of banking integration of software solutions
Fluent in English
12iD seeks a professional with a mature, independent, killer-instinct attitude, ready to build the next unicorn together with the rest of the team! We're a creative, optimistic, and tech-savvy company, based in central Stockholm, Sweden. We prioritize culture, development and inclusion, as well as a self-starter personality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-15
E-post: henrik@12id.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 12iD AB
(org.nr 559226-4898)
Kungsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7887181