React.js developer! - HomeQ Technologies AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos HomeQ Technologies AB

HomeQ Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-03Join us in changing the way people rent homes in Sweden!HomeQ is Swedens largest marketplace for first hand residental rentals - making it easier for tenants and automating work for real estate companies.We are now looking for a React.js engineer to join one of our build teams based in Stockholm, Sweden.BenefitsCompetetive pay30 days payed vacation per yearHealth benefit, 3000 SEK per yearWork-from-anywhere 50% of the time (100% remote during covid)New laptop and monitorYou will join forces with a UX designer and a frontend engineer to build & ship full features in cycles of 6-8 weeks of uninterrupted work. You are expected to plan the details of implementation within the build team and depending on the time and complexity of the feature to cut and scope it or extend it to build a well rounded increment to the product.We are working with React/Redux in the frontend and a Django API in the backend. Surrounding this we have various infrastructure like RabbitMQ, Caching, AWS etc.You are expected to be able to write python code for the backend and extend our API functionality down to the storage level in a Postgres database or fetching data from Elastic Search Clusters. We are striving for autonomy and a high level of quality within our build teams & engineers to ship well working features every cycle.What you will be doingBuilding the backend part of new features in PythonTake ownership of your tasks and see features through from start to finish.Work on projects in 6-week build cycles using Shape up methodology.Joining a full-stack build team consisting of 1 designer and 1 React developer.What we are looking for in youBachelor in Computer Science or related field3+ years of working experience in relevant technologiesUnderstanding of Python, Django, PostgreSQLInitiative taking personalityWhat would be a bonus for usWorked with ShapeUp methodology beforeWorked with JavascriptDeeper knowledge in Docker, AWS and DevOPsOur technology stack consists of: Heroku, AWS, Django, NodeJS, ReactJS, Postgres, Redis, RabbitMQ, and many more.We can offer you to be part of our exciting journey, and give you the opportunity to have real impact on real people.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-03Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-20HomeQ Technologies AB5671340