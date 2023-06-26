Raw Material Leader
2023-06-26
Company Description
We develop strategic goals and roads maps for prioritized materials and support implementation. Securing and implementing of the framework for responsible sourcing for raw materials based on business needs, material directions, IKEA strategies and external development trends across IKEA. This includes working with and support supply chain efficiency.
Job Description
For raw materials within area of responsibility:
Responsible to maintain and update Due Diligence system, lead audits by competent authorities and secure verification and approval of auditors. Secure knowledge transfer within area of expertise within raw material organization and to relevant stakeholder in IKEA. This you do by, for raw materials within area of responsibility:
Maintaining Raw material Due Diligence System
Identify, Develop and implement required changes based on external audits, IIG audit etc according to Action Plan
Secure knowledge transfer within area of expertise within raw material organization and to relevant stakeholders.
Leading audits by competent authorities (EUTR, Lacey Act etc)
Securing the verification and approval of Raw Material Specialists as auditors (with support of compliance leaders)
Maintenance of current Raw Material IT tools (Traceability tools, SRDB, Connect, QlikSense)
Act as key interface for Material Managers, compliance leaders and Raw Material specialists
Qualifications
Knowledge of IKEA Strategic Landscape, especially Supply Strategy and People and Planet positive
Deep knowledge of Raw Material Management
Deep understanding of auditing ways of working
Knowledge in IKEA's supply landscape for relevant raw material
Deep knowledge of relevant IWAY Standard and related documents including the framework documents related to common IWAY Auditing
Deep knowledge about specific IWAY related issues (eg. chemicals, emissions, waste management, water treatment systems etc.)
Good knowledge of different industrial set ups;
Deep knowledge of IWAY and compliance related IT systems;
Deep knowledge of Due Diligence System
Knowledge of IKEA Supply Manual
Capability to lead and influence people through indirect leadership
You also have:
Coaching skills and ability to unleash the potential in others
Strong capability facilitate learning,
Capability to create, develop and anchor business cases
Strong ability to perform audits
Ability to lead through involving and engaging people, values-based
Strong ability to build strong relationships and to influence and challenge in a constructive way
Excellent communication skills
Additional information
Sounds interesting?
Please note that there is a preffered candidate for this position and in the first selection process, we will consider candidates from current Supply Chain Development organization. Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 10th of July, 2023. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please send in your question through the Smart Recruiters system.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
Ikeagatan 1
343 36 ÄLMHULT
