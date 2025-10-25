Rara Restaurang is Looking for Experienced Service / Bar Staff!
2025-10-25
Do you love providing top-notch service? Are you passionate about wine, cocktails, and creating unforgettable guest experiences? Then you might be the one we're looking for!
About the Position:
Rara Restaurang is searching for dedicated and experienced service staff who have a strong knowledge of wines, bar service, and hospitality. We are looking for someone who is professional, social, and thrives in a fast-paced environment where guest satisfaction is the top priority.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in restaurant service
Has some knowledge of wines, bar and service
Is positive, service-minded, and enjoys working in a team
Speaks fluent Swedish and English (requirement)
Can work independently and handle a dynamic work environment
Is available to work mostly evenings and weekends.
We offer:
Both full-time and part-time positions
A fun and professional work environment with passionate colleagues
A workplace where quality and guest experience come first
Salary according to the collective agreement.
Sounds like the perfect fit for you? Apply today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-22
