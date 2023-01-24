Range & Product Engineering Manager
Ikea Of Sweden AB
2023-01-24
We are looking for Engineering Managers
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, are passionate about home furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important in our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
We are looking for Engineering Managers (RPEM) and one of your main responsibilities is to lead the range development of engineering in the business across strategic, tactical and operation point of view. You will do this by taking lead of, and organize, the Range & Product Engineering function for development and running operations. Together with the management team you contribute to the creation of the Range Area portfolio, in line with Range strategy. Each Range Area (RA) is a big business unit where you will take lead and secure roadmap and implementation for engineering related topics like standards, materials, requirements, shared solutions and platform development etc.
The Range & Product Engineering Manager:
Is an experienced leader within engineering with a proven record of product development and business development and performance over time in a similar context
Deep interest, knowledge and heart for engineering and innovation, leading business and people together
Lead the product development of the Range Area in an efficient and effective way by collaborating with Product Engineering colleagues in other RA's, working close to your team
Lead topics across organisations and together with stakeholders through transformation with curiosity and possibility to recoginse opportunities throughout the whole value chain
Is used to prioritizing and simplifying for your teams and organization, for best use of time and resources
Your values-based leadership, leading by example every day, and knowing your business are pre-requisites to lead, build and develop the engineering team. You have a mindset focused on development, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers. Leading with trust and give space for people to take own initiatives comes naturally to you. At the same time, you can give clarity, direction and you are confident taking both easy and challenging decisions, all with a clear mission to create the best preconditions for engineering activities.
The Range & Product Engineering Manager is crucial for the development business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
