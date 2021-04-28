RAN and RRM Data Scientist(521582) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
RAN and RRM Data Scientist(521582)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Business Area Networks: where 5G was born! We're a global team of approx. 30,000 in 93 countries, with 126 nationalities represented. About half of us work in R&D, approx. 6,000 in Group Supply and 5,000 in Service Area Networks. Together we create future-proof, scalable network architectures in an industry that is constantly on the move.
Our Outstanding Opportunity
At 5G Baseband System Management our main task is to specify the wanted behavior of advanced radio network functions for the 5G NR RAN. We also engage in 3GPP standardization, develop and use simulators to optimize signal processing algorithms, develop baseband architectures, collect and analyze data from customer networks and perform troubleshooting. The Baseband Analytics section is an AI competence center within Baseband and RAN System Management.
We are looking for a Radio Network Systems Engineer that will join our excellent team in the Baseband Analytics section. We are and work with the signal processing, radio communication, AI, development of 5G-software simulations, supporting the deployment of our new 5G products, and much, much more!
You will
Perform systems studies in the early phases of product development for LTE & 5G in the area of Radio Resource Management (eg Scheduling, Link Adaptation, Beam Forming, Carrier Aggregation, Fast Cell Coordination)
Develop software simulations for the performance analysis of LTE & 5G features and algorithms, using network-level simulations
Develop novel algorithms including AI and ML
Secure Radio Network characteristics through involvement in the SW product development and testing
Support the deployment of new LTE & 5G products and features into customer networks; work with Customer Service Requests and Trouble Report analysis
Work collaboratively on new features, simulations and improvements with cross-functional development teams situated locally in Kista as well as other teams located in Sweden (Lund, Linköping), Canada, China and Poland
Contribute to Innovation and Ericsson IPR, file invention disclosures and patents
Drive continuous improvements of products, simulation tools and processes
Contribute to advances of 5G Standards. Update our Statement of Compliance to relevant standards
To be successful in the role you must have
M.Sc. or Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering / Engineering Physics / Wireless communication systems, or equivalent
Excellent English language skills
Strong background in communications theory and digital signal processing
Good knowledge in AI/ML techniques and experience in applying it for complex real time problems
Solid knowledge of Radio access technologies (GSM, WCDMA, LTE, NR), especially in the areas of the Radio Resource Management and Mobility
Experience in SW development for Link and/or Network Simulations. Languages include: Java, C and C++, Python
More than 5 years of work experience with Radio Access Networks or radio base station development
Experience from Radio access technologies (GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G), Baseband and/or HW/SW design or research
Ability to work with both short-term and long-term objectives, involving the big picture as well as implementation details
Experience in the software development and analysis of simulations
Self-motivation, drive and initiative
Strong analytical skills
Leadership interest and skills
Effective approach to teamwork
Great presentation and influencing skills to communicate our solutions and influence diverse customers, stakeholders and partners
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
If you feel that you share the same values with us, we are happy to see your application in English!
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Please enclose your CV in English.
Last application date: 28.04.2021.
You will be reporting to Line Manager of BaseBand Analytics at Business Area Networks.
Due to the GDPR we cannot accept applications sent to email please apply with your CV and cover letter through the system.
In case of questions please contact the recruiter: Sara Andersson at sara.a.andersson@ericsson.com
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || R&D
Req ID: 521582
