Ramp Agent, Tillsvidare, Stockholm Arlanda
2024-06-17
Who we are:
FedEx is the largest express transportation company in the world, connecting more than 220 countries and territories. We work every moment to deliver the most important package of someone's day. Our team of passionate people know their day-to-day work is invaluable in delivering outstanding experience to our customers. 530,000 team members strong, we are as diverse as the world we serve. We love what we do, and we do it well. Our reach is big, and so are our dreams. Join us and let's write our next chapter together.
What you will be doing:
• Coordinating pre-flight activities to ensure prompt processing of freight and the on-time departure of the flights
• Working closely with the warehouse teams under strict time deadlines and often in pressurized situations to meet flight schedules with most efficient load plans
• Verifying cargo manifests against system information and amending any discrepancies
• Preparing transit documents for all un-cleared ground movement freight
• Advising on the required documentation for all types of freight movements
• Entering accurate and timely information into systems
• Making sure all pre- and post-flight checks and activities are completed in compliance with operational, security and safety policies, procedures, standards, and processes
What do you bring with you:
• Excellent PC skills
• Good communication skills and ability to communicate on various organizational levels
• Excellent time management skills
• Willingness to learn
• Initiative, organization, discipline, adaptability, and ability to work in a pressured environment
• Ability to manage own time effectively with attention to detail
What do we offer:
• Attractive compensation package
• Training to get you started and on-the-job learning opportunities
• Extensive learning resources to further develop your skills and knowledge
• Tuition Assistance Program (*applicable for FedEx positions with a permanent contract)
• Employee Assistance Program for you and your family in difficult life situations
• Employee reduced-rate shipping
• Great career opportunities
• FedEx is one of the worlds most admired companies and trusted brands year after year
Bring your ideas, individuality, and dreams to our global community. Feel good about where you work. Choose your career path - we're ready to invest in your development. Join FedEx. Så ansöker du
