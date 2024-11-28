Ramboll is hiring in Northern Sweden!
Ramboll Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla administratörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-11-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ramboll Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Luleå
, Umeå
, Lycksele
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Ramboll is now looking to grow our presence in the northern part of Sweden with new colleagues who want to help develop sustainable solutions to support the green transition! We are on the lookout for driven and skilled individuals who share our passion for technical innovation and sustainable development.
What are we looking for?
We are recruiting across various business areas and are looking for everything from experienced engineers and project managers to specialists in urban development, industry, energy, environment, water and infrastructure. Whether you have several years of experience or are at the beginning of your career, we would love to hear from you!
We are currently particularly interested in candidates who possess expertise in one or more of the following areas:
Environmental impact assessments, environmental impact statements and permits within industry, renewable energy and concessions.
Cultural environment.
Biodiversity and nature environmental assessments.
Contaminated sites.
Wind energy.
Water and drainage engineering, hydrology and climate adaptation.
Regenerative design.
Highways and infrastructure.
Rail systems.
Geotechnical engineering.
Rock engineering.
Bridge and port construction.
Urban planning.
Landscape architecture.
Project management.
Construction management.
Who are you?
You have relevant education and experience in technology, civil engineering, architecture, environment, or energy.
You have a strong commitment to sustainable development and want to drive change.
You enjoy working in interdisciplinary teams and are used to thinking innovatively.
You have experience working on projects that require high technical competence and coordination between multiple stakeholders.
What do we offer?
At Ramboll, you have the opportunity to work on exciting projects where, together with dedicated colleagues, you help solve some of the biggest challenges that societies, businesses, and people face today. We offer an inclusive and supportive work environment with excellent development opportunities. With experience from over 35 countries, we work in an international knowledge environment, providing you with the opportunity to make contributions both locally and globally. As a foundation-owned company, we have long-term goals and invest in both the development of employees and humanitarian efforts.
Does this sound interesting?
Join Ramboll and contribute to future sustainable solutions in Northern Sweden. Submit your unsolicited application and tell us about your background, your motivations, and how you can contribute to our shared success.
We look forward to getting to know you and seeing how we can grow together!
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll in Sweden
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll in Sweden has about 2,000 employees across 30 offices. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Energy, Water, Environment & Health, Landscape & Architecture, and Management Consulting.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. We also know how important it is to achieve the right balance of where, when, and how much you work. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. You can contact us at job.advert.accessibility@ramboll.com
with such requests. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ramboll Sweden AB
(org.nr 556133-0506)
931 29 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Ramboll Sverige AB, Umeå Jobbnummer
9035319