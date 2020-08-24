Radio System Lead - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
Radio System Lead
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24

Visa alla elkraftsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Stockholm

Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).

We are looking for Radio System Lead

* M.Sc. or PhD in electrical engineering, embedded software, applied physics or
equivalent.
* System work experience
* Project management
* RF knowledge
* Radio performance
* Good technical communication skills, both written and oral

Responsibilities:
* You will drive strategic technical leadership
* Perform continuous analysis and requirement handling.
* Definition of product requirements and specifications to meet future technical challenges
* Perform trouble shooting and customer support
* Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
* Participate in product development projects
* Participate in technical studies
* Develop competence in technical domain
* Product release management

Please share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com

www.swediumglobal.com

Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23

Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5330231

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB:

 
Populära jobb
Vi söker Fordonstekniker till Mekon ...
Chefsingenjör Informationssäkerhet
Erfaren CNC-operatör / svarvare
Kvalificerad miljöhandläggare
Vill du vara med och utveckla vår g ...
Lösningsfokuserad Anläggningsteknik ...
Servicetekniker och fuktsannering
OVK Besiktiningsman, Obligatorisk v ...
Specialistläkare Allmänmedicin
Butikssäljare till Valbo
Butiksansvarig POP-Up-Butik
Drifttekniker VVS Skövde
Sök heltidsjobb som innesäljare hos ...
Lånemäklare till Koll!
Säljare! Letar du efter en magisk a ...
Populära nyckelord
Flygplatspersonal
Php5
Symbian
Opera
Barkunskap
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
POP Retail AB
Dryft Sverige AB
Luleå kommun, Personalavdelningen
AB AlphaCE Competence & Resource
Unitell Solutions AB
Länsstyrelsen i Gävleborgs län
FB Säkerhetstjänster AB
Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
Implenia Sverige AB
Region Västernorrland
Kontakta Vakanser.se