Radio System Lead - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
Radio System Lead
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24
Visa alla elkraftsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Stockholm
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Radio System Lead
M.Sc. or PhD in electrical engineering, embedded software, applied physics or
equivalent.
System work experience
Project management
RF knowledge
Radio performance
Good technical communication skills, both written and oral
Responsibilities:
You will drive strategic technical leadership
Perform continuous analysis and requirement handling.
Definition of product requirements and specifications to meet future technical challenges
Perform trouble shooting and customer support
Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
Participate in product development projects
Participate in technical studies
Develop competence in technical domain
Product release management
Please share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
www.swediumglobal.com
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23
Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5330231
Swedium Global Services AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24
Visa alla elkraftsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Stockholm
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Radio System Lead
M.Sc. or PhD in electrical engineering, embedded software, applied physics or
equivalent.
System work experience
Project management
RF knowledge
Radio performance
Good technical communication skills, both written and oral
Responsibilities:
You will drive strategic technical leadership
Perform continuous analysis and requirement handling.
Definition of product requirements and specifications to meet future technical challenges
Perform trouble shooting and customer support
Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
Participate in product development projects
Participate in technical studies
Develop competence in technical domain
Product release management
Please share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
www.swediumglobal.com
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23
Adress
Swedium Global Services AB
Karlaplan 10
11520 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5330231