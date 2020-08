Radio System Lead - Swedium Global Services AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).We are looking for Radio System LeadM.Sc. or PhD in electrical engineering, embedded software, applied physics orequivalent.System work experienceProject managementRF knowledgeRadio performanceGood technical communication skills, both written and oralResponsibilities:You will drive strategic technical leadershipPerform continuous analysis and requirement handling.Definition of product requirements and specifications to meet future technical challengesPerform trouble shooting and customer supportDrive continuous improvements of products and processesParticipate in product development projectsParticipate in technical studiesDevelop competence in technical domainProduct release management