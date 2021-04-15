Radio System Designer - Telescope Services AB - Datajobb i Lund
Radio System Designer
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-04-15

Responsibilities and tasks:
Drive the radio product level functionality and features into Radio SoC requirement and take scoping decisions. The radio requirements include functionalities, features, performance, configurations, capabilities and characteristics.

Requirements:
Master of Science, Ph.D., or similar degrees in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or Computer Science
Minimum of 5 years of experience
Proficiency within the field of signal processing, telecommunication systems and radio technology
Systemization knowledge of combined hardware, firmware, middleware and software domains
Radio system requirements in GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR
Knowledge in embedded systems, system-on-chip, ASIC, FPGA

