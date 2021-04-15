Radio Software Designer - Telescope Services AB - Datajobb i Lund

Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund2021-04-15We are looking for Radio Software Designers to be a part of building a new SW organization. Our client work in an agile set up to develop and maintain competitive, high-quality Radio products which give their customers solutions securing future growth. They develop 5G, LTE, WCDMA, GSM, CDMA network solutions to operators all over the world.We are now seeking Radio Software Designers that will be developing hardware close drivers and the SW application both for Analog and Digital ASIC Radio solutions.To support product development, you will design, develop, and troubleshoot Radio Software. To secure the flow you will be working closely with both SW and HW development teams and sometimes drive the work to solve issues. You will be a member of an agile development team and work closely with other team members to develop towards a common goal. You will actively participate in retrospectives and other activities to evaluate and improve team flow.You will also be a part of defining the foundations of the new Software Design unit's responsibilities and ways of working to secure it's success.Requirements:You have a minimum Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Wireless Communication or equivalent and understanding the essentials in embedded system design.Good understanding of Radio systems architectureExperience with software development in HW-oriented SW design is a plus.Basic understanding of SW aspects of controlling HW (digital and analog), especially start/setting/stop sequences and timing aspects.Experience of Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, automation testing and related toolsGood to have:Design of Radio SW blocks and routines, especially HW driversExperience with C++/Java developmentCross functional design and verificationDesign verification and functional verification on system levelTest automation, preferably in JavaFamiliar with Jenkins, GIT, EclipseWorking with Agile/Lean methodsBasic understanding of Radio HWSoftware system design, Architecture principlesInterest in working with Radio Products and RadioGood English, both spoken and written2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-15Telescope Services ABScheelevägen 1622363 Lund5693780