Radio Frequency Expert (Board Engineering Team)
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Radio Frequency Expert expert to our Engineering lab at our Stockholm office, to take on the challenge to define future radio solutions
DUTIES:
To lead complex RF (Radio Frequency) engineering research assignments; aiming for significantly improved RF hardware solutions for future base stations. This position will work as a technical strategy expert in the RF area for our Board Engineering team. The candidate should be familiar with the academic research environment and have a proven understanding how to carry out and demonstrate new ideas in the research phase in close cooperation with corresponding teams in HQ. The position should drive technology studies; sometimes together with the top universities, sometimes with global component suppliers and sometimes with internal conceptual engineering projects to contribute with unique technical value for future radio solutions.
The work will be done in very close cooperation with our teams in Kista and our head office in China.
Essential Skills required:
• PhD in RF/microwave with 5 or more years of related engineering experience in research organizations or commercial companies.
• Assistant professor and professor background is a plus. Chief expert or Scientist of RF/microwave company background is a plus.
• We also expect an expertise of conceptual design and comparison of various solutions in both the cost and the functionality perspective.
• The candidate can of course communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing
• The candidate must have strong knowledge in theory and practice of RF/microwave components (Integrated Passive Devices or Filter) that enables to serve as a technical leader on technical direction. Publishing of RF/microwave papers and books is a plus. (Note: The antenna part of the RF chain is not our priority)
• The candidate must have good knowledge in RF/microwave material that helps to apply and development of new materials. Publishing of tuneable material papers and books is a plus.
• The candidate must have good experience with EM simulation tools.
• The candidate must have good knowledge in understanding the design challenge and trend for 5G RF/microwave system.
• We expect that the candidate can work independently as well as in a team
• The candidate should have a high focus on delivering high quality work
• The candidate should have a strong feeling and interest for development and to share experiences with others in the team and have a proven capability to pursue creative solutions.
Prior experience from international and multicultural work is preferred. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
8549797