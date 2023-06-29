Radio Frequency Design Engineer For Hvdc
You will be part of HVDC within the Power Systems division in Ludvika. The HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances & integrate renewables into the grid with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/se/sv/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
Are you interested in combining high voltage and high frequencies? This means mastering both filter calculations and working on large-scale projects, all in a highly international environment.
As a Radio Frequency Design Engineer, it will be your responsibility to ensure the converter stations emission levels are according to regulations and specifications.
Your responsibilities
Perform advanced electro-magnetic calculation studies during tenders and project execution.
Design filters and shielding requirements in order to control the electromagnetic interferences related to HVDC converter stations.
Perform verification measurements once the station is in operation.
Most of the work will involve performing various studies at the office in Ludvika but since site measurements and practical tasks are included some travels will occur.
In this role, you will have a lot of opportunities to develop and be part of the exciting journey that lies ahead of us.
Your background
You hold a Master of Science degree or PhD in electrical engineering, applied physics, power systems or similar.
If you have prior experience of working with radio frequencies (9kHz-1GHz), EMC or electromagnetic fields in general it is advantageous but not a demand.
Your personality is of high importance. We look for a positive, problem-solving individual with the attitude that everything is possible to do in a team.
A general interest in technology is needed in order to be a good fit for this position. You will work in a team where being able to take responsibility and willingness to learn are key features.
You should ideally like working in a multicultural environment and be able to express yourself in written and spoken English.
More about us
