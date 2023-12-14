Radio Asic System Designer (739825)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-12-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
, Kävlinge
, Karlskrona
, Borås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About this role
As a Radio ASIC System Designer in the PEU (Product Engineering Group) Radio - radio products Sweden, you will work with a wide network of senior designers, specialists, and partners across the global radio development organization. You will be involved in solving technical challenges and develop innovative new technologies and integrated circuits for our world leading multi-standard Radio Products. The right person for this task understands the big picture, has a detailed capable drive and a pragmatic way of dealing with all types of challenges. We believe that you have experience from previous technical developments. We will give you an open climate, and a free and independent role with highly proficient colleagues.
The sophisticated Advanced Array Antenna Systems, drives further integration with more intelligence inside even smaller packages for semiconductors. We seek therefor to increase the ASIC competence in our product system team.
You will report to the Manager Product Systems and the role will be based in Lund, Sweden.
You will
Join the Radio Product System team and ensure that developed products meet the high requirements of operators.
Join a team that spearheads requirements and proposes solutions for integrated electronic components.
Be able to lead pre-studies, requirement settings and technical analysis.
Play a key part in sourcing both off-the-shelf components and application-specific ICs (ASICs).
Collaborating with ASIC design teams to find efficient solutions that meets our requirements.
Work with both Analog and Digital designs.
Understand our need for modularity and propose solutions to fulfill many future product implementations.
Collaborating with research to keep our product solutions outstanding.
Take an instrumental role in advancing and guiding our technical leadership within the high band portfolio.
Pursue and engage with intricate technical challenges.
Drive continuous improvements of radio products and processes, faster implementation of new technology into radio products.
Constantly learn new things and grow as a technical engineer.
You will bring
Master's degree or higher or equivalent experience (7+ years of work experience in a relevant field). In addition, we are looking for candidates with at least one experience in the following area is required, the more the better:
Analog/Digital ASIC and electronics design
Radio and electronic architecture design on HW and SW
Experience in leading teams, projects or organisations
Skills in Radio TX/RX SW development/integration/verification
Energy efficiency for integrated electronics.
5G OTA/beam forming and antenna
3GPP standardization
Business understanding: deep understanding of 5G and Radio business
Good networking ability
Delivering the results and meeting customer expectations
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
For specific questions please contact Senior Recruiter Mirosaw Co at miroslaw.cos@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Skåne : Lund
Req ID: 739825 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Mobilvägen 12 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8329733