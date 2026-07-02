Radar Performance Responsible
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
At Safe Vehicle Automation we are creating tomorrow's solutions for active safety and autonomous driving. In our department we develop the complete sensor platform that enables deployment of functionalities such as Collision Avoidance, Automatic Parking and Pilot Assist. In our team Radar team, we hare responsible for all exterior radars that are used in the Pilot Assist. We are now looking for a Radar performance responsible.
What you'll do
As a Radar Performance Responsible, you will own and secure the end-to-end performance of radar sensors within the ADAS/AD platform. You will drive verification, validation, and continuous improvement activities across vehicle programs, ensuring that radar performance meets system requirements and customer expectations.This role combines technical leadership, system understanding, and cross-functional coordination with internal teams and suppliers.Key ResponsibilitiesThe Radar Performance Responsible owns and ensures the end-to-end performance of radar sensors at system and vehicle level. The role involves defining and executing verification strategies, including testing in vehicles to ensure that performance requirements are consistently met. The position requires analyzing test results and vehicle data to identify deviations, drive root cause analysis, and implement improvements. It also includes close collaboration with internal teams and suppliers to resolve issues and secure robust performance across all operating conditions. Additionally, the role drives continuous improvement of test methods, data collection strategies, and performance evaluation processes to enhance overall system quality.
Profile description: What you'll bring
Required Qualifications
MSc/BSc in Electronics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering, or similar
Strong experience within:
Radar sensor systems or ADAS domain
Performance verification and system testing
Experience with:
Vehicle testing
Test case development and execution
Programming/scripting skills (e.g., Python, CAPL)
Knowledge of vehicle networks and tools (e.g., CANoe, CANalyzer)
Understanding of automotive system architecture and safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262)
Key Competencies
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to lead technical discussions and drive decisions
Excellent communication and stakeholder management
Structured and detail-oriented working style
Team-player mindset in cross-functional environments
Nice to Have
Experience with ADAS/AD platform development
Knowledge of Volvo Cars development tools (e.g., SystemWeaver/CarWeaver)
Experience working with suppliers in a global setup Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81533-44286639". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9988888