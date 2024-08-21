R4010737 Supply Chain Manager, Cyclotron & Tracercenter
2024-08-21
Responsibilities
Role will be responsible for setting the strategy as well as driving operational excellence and accountability on our primary focus : safety, quality, delivery and cost, leading through people.
Role includes driving the team to align with the overall GE HealthCare processes and culture.
Formulate and drive an ambitious strategy of operation excellence around modernization and efficiency
Drive culture of continuous improvement of material management, product quality and operations.
Driving manufacturing team towards execution of Business Goals using continuous improvements methodology such as Lean and Six Sigma.
Influence and communicate well with all levels of the organization including senior leadership, acting as primary operations accountable owner (direct and indirect functions) for the product portfolio.
Drive a culture that ensures outstanding compliance and adherence to product quality in all areas for the Quality Management System in GEHC.
Ensuring sufficient short and long term capacity exists to achieve all customer commitments
Driving Product Quality, Lean, Six Sigma, e-Manufacturing to ensure customer delivery
Role will further include collaboration with other manufacturing operations in the world and other functions that operate on-site.
Must be able to leverage strong people leadership, be a proven attractor and developer of talent, fostering an engaged and inclusive environment to build trust and create a winning team.
Quality Specific Goals:
Aware of and comply with the GEHC Quality Manual, Quality Management System, Quality Management Policy, Quality Goals, and applicable laws and regulations as they apply to this job type/position
Complete all planned Quality & Compliance training within the defined deadlines
Identify and report any quality or compliance concerns and take immediate corrective action as required
Knowledge and understanding of production process Work Instructions and operates within them to ensure that a device conforms to its specifications
Ensures the creation of accurate, complete, and timely records and DHRs
Qualifications/Requirements
BS Degree in Engineering, Supply Chain, or relevant discipline
Proven leadership experience in operations or supply chain, engineering, logistics/distribution
Proven Change agent with energy, passion & enthusiasm to drive change
Ability to successfully motivate, and maintain high moral, employee involvement, safety, and teamwork
Proven business/financial acumen, including demonstrated ability to motivate, influence, solve complex problems, and drive change at all levels of the organization.
Demonstrated leadership, energizing teams, and large project management
Proven ability to drive and manage change initiatives in a matrix environment
Desired sills
MBA or master's degree
Prior experience in operating in a global organization
Clear thinker: Simplifying strategy into specific actions with clear accountability, making decisions with speed & accuracy based on best available information & communicating priorities clearly & concisely
Proven mentoring and coaching abilities, demonstrated ability to motivate & inspire others
Demonstrated leadership, energizing teams, and project management
Ability to successfully motivate and maintain high moral, employee involvement, safety, and teamwork in manufacturing environment
External Focus: Understanding customer needs, marketplace dynamics, industry trends, & the competitive landscape in the industry/function & considering the external impact of business activities & decisions on the external environment
Inclusiveness: Energizing others by building a connection with the team through personal involvement & trust & providing feedback & coaching to help develop others
Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, able to clearly articulate challenging concepts to leaders across all levels, functions and regions
GE HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer where inclusion matters. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.
We expect all employees to live and breathe our behaviors: to act with humility and build trust; lead with transparency; deliver with focus, and drive ownership - always with unyielding integrity.
