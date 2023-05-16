R-30707 Technical Sales Project Manager
2023-05-16
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint - join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet. We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization.
Come join our international team spread across the globe, working in a matrix organization and being responsible for sales of offshore wind turbine contracts to improve the climate and the lives for everybody on earth. Learn more about the role from one of your future colleagues here:
How to contribute our vision
As a Technical Sales Project Manager in our market unit Offshore, you will have the overall responsibility for managing technical scope of the sales phase. You will also be a contact point for our customers, ensuring that our offered solution packages meet customer tender requirements. You will subsequently negotiate the contractual terms of the turbine supply agreements with our customers.
• You will lead the technical sales project team from bid preparation and submission; to contract negotiation and signing; and finally, handover the project to the execution team
• You will take the lead in defining and developing the best technical solutions in co-operation with clients, the sales team and in-house experts
• You will lead the negotiations of the technical requirements and specifications of Turbine Supply Agreements supported by the technical sales project team
• You will establish a solid planning of your sales projects including plans for Design, bid preparation and Technical Due Diligence
• You will drive the internal technical review of client's tender material and final contracts incl. defining technical risks and deviations
• You are responsible for providing the cost input for the technical solutions to the sales calculations including SCADA and tower quotations, features and options
• You will report the project status to the Sales Project Manager as well as ensure alignment across the relevant organizational entities (such as Product Portfolio Management (PPM), Engineering (S&PR EN) and Technology (TE)) that provide support to your projects
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance of leading the change is important. We are also looking for a person with experience from international large-scale project management and/or sales projects, preferably from the energy or entrepreneurial sector.
Furthermore, you have previous experience with and have managed complex sales projects with multicultural teams and with highly professional customers.
We're seeking a highly motived individual who is keen on working with the cutting edge of renewable energy. Having an interest in wind turbine technology, thriving in multinational environments, and having strong project management skills are key elements of achieving success in the role as a technical sales manager.
The ideal candidate should:
• Preferably hold a M.Sc. within Engineering (or similar) coupled with a good business acumen
• Have gained several years of experience within the Wind Turbine industry preferably with experience from R&D, project management or technical sales
• Have an understanding of the offshore environment in relation to large construction projects
• Be experienced in technical contract negotiations
Furthermore, you are a result oriented, team player with;
• Communication skills
• Negotiation skills
• Risk mitigation competencies
• Fluency in English, both written and oral. Så ansöker du
