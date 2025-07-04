R&D Technician Steel & Wood
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking company shaping the future of building materials? At JELD-WEN, we're looking for a passionate and skilled R&D Technician to join our Northern European Product Development team.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of doors and windows. With over 16,000 employees in 20 countries, we design, produce, and distribute a wide range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, and aluminium windows, as well as related products. Our goal is to inspire our customers through leading brands, excellent service, and innovative products.
About the role
In this specialist role, you'll lead internal R&D projects, drive product innovations, and take responsibility for the development of our steel frame and wooden door solutions. You will be the lead technician on our insourcing of steel doors as well. You will play a key part in transforming ideas into manufacturable, compliant, and market-leading products.
What You'll Do:
• Lead product development for our technical doors, ensuring compliance with national and EU standards.
• Manage engineering change requests and continuous improvements (VA/VE).
• Create 3D models and technical drawings in SolidWorks.
• Plan, coordinate and perform internal and external product testing.
• Collaborate closely with Product Management, Certification, Procurement, and test labs.
• Contribute to future trends, standardizations, modularizations, and cost optimization.
Who are you?
We believe that you have:
• A technical degree or equivalent experience in wood or steel engineering.
• Strong CAD skills (SolidWorks preferred) and understanding of manufacturing processes.
• Experience in building material development or testing.
• Excellent project management, time management, and documentation skills.
• Proficiency in English; Scandinavian language skills are a plus.
• A proactive, structured, and solution-oriented mindset.
This position includes approximately 30 travel days per year.
Location: Forserum
Why Join Us?
You'll have a direct impact on time-to-market, drive innovation, and work on meaningful projects that shape the future of construction. Be part of a collaborative and passionate team where your ideas matter and your work create real value.
Your application
Submit your application now, we interview continuously so don't wait to apply! Please note that applications are not accepted via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information, you are warmly welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Business Partner Emma Elofsgård, eelofsgard@jeldwen.com
or recruiting manager Lovisa Ryman Lryman@jeldwen.com
The recruitment process will be on hold during the summer and will proceed in week 32.
Unless JELD-WEN explicitly requests it, the company will not accept unsolicited CVs from head-hunters, recruitment agencies, or fee-based recruitment services.
