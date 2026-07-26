R&D Technical Project Manager (Electromagnetics)
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-07-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Falun
, Alingsås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:At Technology Consulting, we are seeking an experienced R&D Technical Project Manager with a background in electrical engineering or physics to lead innovation in High Voltage Technology.
About the roleAs part of the HV Technology Department, you will be responsible for the planning, execution, and delivery of R&D projects for both internal and external customers. You will work closely with cross‐functional and international teams to ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with agreed objectives.
Understanding customer needs and business drivers is essential. You will help improve operations, raise customer satisfaction, and support NKT's strategic technology direction by initiating and shaping new R&D project proposals. Communicating technical results clearly to stakeholders will be a key part of the role.
Why NKT?At NKT, we value diversity, inclusion, and collaboration. We believe diverse perspectives enhance sustainable performance and cultivate a workplace where people are supported to reach their full potential.
Application deadline: 9 August 2026(Selection is ongoing; personality assessments may be part of the process.)
ContactFor role-related questions, contact Hiring Manager Claire Pitois at Claire.Pitois@nkt.com
For recruitment questions, contact HRBP Anna Lundell at anna.lundell@nkt.com
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Union Representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz at Zohreh.Keshavarz@nkt.com
or Edo Kolic at Edo.Kolic@nkt.com
Due to GDPR regulations, applications cannot be accepted by email.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a connector of the green tomorrow!
Profile description:Your responsibilitiesAs R&D Technical Project Manager, you will:
Manage and execute technology and product development projects end‐to‐end
Be accountable for project scope, planning, resources, risks, quality, and stakeholder communication
Coordinate cross‐disciplinary teams and ensure progress against timelines, budget, and deliverables
Prepare and present project status reports to stakeholders
Ensure effective communication, organize reviews, workshops, and innovation sessions
Identify and mitigate project risks, prepare contingency plans, and escalate when needed
Secure high‐quality execution in line with company standards and methodologies
Conduct post‐project evaluations and document lessons learned
Contribute to R&D project proposals aligned with NKT's strategy
Who we are looking forYou are an initiative-taking and systematic project manager with a business-focused approach and the skill to translate technical work into customer value. You are motivated by goal-focused situations, responsibly step into challenges, and manage complexity with accuracy and credibility.
Required qualifications:
MSc or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Physics, or similar
Demonstrated ability to deliver complex projects on time and within budget
Solid knowledge of project management methodologies and tools
Skilled at communicating clearly, negotiating outcomes, and building productive stakeholder partnerships
Experience in risk management, quality, and change management
Demonstrated business acumen with a solid understanding of project cost control, budgeting, and financial follow‐up
Industry experience within Energy is an advantage, but candidates with solid transferable experience and learning ability are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8117-44337385". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
722 26 VAESTERAS (V-AS) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Jobbnummer
10011632