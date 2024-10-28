R&d Team Manager - Hvdc Control & Protection System Solutions
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At HVDC R&D Control and Protection System Solutions, part of the Technology & Solutions Development (Business R&D) organization, we specialize in Real-Time Hardware-In-Loop innovation and development. Our cutting-edge solutions are the foundation for commercial HVDC projects, enhancing Hitachi Energy's HVDC Control and Protection System offerings.
HVDC technology has been a market leader for 60 years, enabling renewable energy integration and supporting the transition to a sustainable future. Learn more about our world-leading technology at Hitachi Energy HVDC.
Come and join us as an R&D Team Manager in our global and dynamic team of 50+ colleagues, based in Sweden and India. This position will be based in Ludvika, Sweden and, you shall have the opportunity to be a servant-leader to a team of about 15 talented colleagues.
Responsibilities:
Lead an R&D team, managing planning, execution activities, and resources
Ensure the quality, cost, and timeliness of deliverables, and stakeholder satisfaction
Foster cross-functional and cross-technology collaboration (e.g., product management, portfolio management)
Promote sustainable competence and talent development
Create an inspiring team vision aligned with the organization's strategy, encouraging innovation and operational excellence
Uphold Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, taking responsibility for your actions and caring for colleagues and the business
Your Background:
Master's degree with a strong technical background in power systems or software development, preferably in HVDC, FACTS, etc
Passion for people and technology, with strong collaboration and decision-making skills, and the drive to succeed in a dynamic environment
Prior experience in R&D and people management is preferred
Proficiency in English is required, as you will be part of a global company
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Aditya Deb, aditya.deb@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8980741