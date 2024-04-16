R&D Team Lead
ABB AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2024-04-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As an R&D Team Lead for our Sensor Development department, you'll lead a dynamic team of R&D engineers possessing extensive expertise across various domains. Shaping the future of our unique technologies, from Pressductor to Pulsed Eddy Current measurement technologies. You'll have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for our customers.
But it's not just about the technology - it's about the people behind it. We're looking for someone who values collaboration, enjoys having fun at work, and is passionate about making a difference. If you're ready to take on a leadership role in a team where innovation thrives and great career growth, we want to hear from you. Apply now and be part of our journey to redefine what's possible in measurement and analytics.
Your responsibilities
Lead the department in a people centric way in terms of resource planning, competence strategy, recruitments, and budgeting
Responsible for the work environment - focusing on health and safety and employee well-being
Coaching and developing employees and building high-performing teams
Support and participate in our product development process and strategic work for next generation services and products as well as maintaining and supporting existing services and products
Driving innovation activities and future technology scouting as an integral part of daily work for the team. Managing close cooperation with internal stakeholders and customer representatives
Promote collaboration with other ABB R&D sites globally as well as externally with companies, academia, and research centers
Your background
M.Sc. in Physics or equivalent higher degree
• 3 years of work experience within the relevant field
Previous managerial experience is meritorious as well as project management experience
Preferably experience from working with measurement technology, especially magneto elastic and eddy current measurement technologies
Also preferred is a broad understanding of technology from physics to product and customer applications
We believe you are centric, curious, pragmatic and solution oriented as well as having a strong drive
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and spoken alike, are highly preferable
More about us
ABB Measurement and Analytics division is among the world leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Recruiting Manager Mats Kuoppa, +46 706 00 50 49, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application by May 14th (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Work model: #LI-hybrid
Publication ID: SE91212819_E1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Elektronikgatan 5 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elektronikgatan 5 Jobbnummer
8615120