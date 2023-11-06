R&D Software Engineer
2023-11-06
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a R&D Software Engineer to drive innovation and solution development in HVDC SDK & Firmware team. You will collaborate with dynamic global technology teams with niche competences and cutting-edge technology of HVDC.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, support futures energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so please apply even if you don't meet all requirements!
Your responsibilities
Development of the software (SDK) used on Modular Advanced Control for HVDC (MACH)
Troubleshoot the software and prepare/connect the hardware setup for the tests
Document the software
Interface with different departments, answer requests, and document all communication and decisions
Work in a multidisciplinary Agile team
Be delivery and deadline oriented
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You are an advanced C/C++ programmer with good documentation skills
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required
Master's (or 5 years Bachelors) degree in Computer science/engineering, Electrical/Electronics engineering
It is an advantage if you have knowledge in GCC, GMake, SSH, Linux, Python
Ability to work well in Agile project teams and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details and accuracy
You contribute with a strong problem-solving mindset and endurance to deliver and document high-quality technical solutions
It is important that you have a strong interest in technology and a willingness to share your knowledge
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before November 17th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Gabriel Oliveira, +46 107-38 10 02, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
