R&D Software Developer
2024-03-05
We are looking for an R&D Software Developer who will work closely with a diverse international team, primarily focusing on different tools for the MACH control platform for HVDC stations. We are currently searching for enthusiasts to add to our teams.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will perform MACH tool maintenance.
You will solve bugs issues and implement fix.
You will develop a new functionality.
You will work together as a team, with self-leadership, and task ownership.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or similar.
Good Knowledge of C# & C and meritorious to have C++.
Required skills in WCF framework, MVVM architecture, Azure Dev-Ops, Python, Agile ways of working and SAFe framework.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires.
Recruiting Manager, Elin Sedlacek, elin.sedlacek@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46,107-382,986; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46,107-382,912; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46,107-382,185. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Soder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
