R&D Software Developer
2025-08-07
The Opportunity
Network Control are looking for software developers to our development team in Västerås. In this role you work in close collaboration with other developers, product owners, architects and testers. You will be developing the power grids of the future, creating software that is used in crucial infrastructure and real time. The product is designed to have a long life while also being very efficient and secure.
Do you want to be involved in developing software that is used in a complex system for controlling and monitoring power grids around the world? Join our Team!
How you'll make an impact
Implement new functionality according to requirements, standards and guidelines.
Correct existing code and understand how your code can affect other areas.
Review other developers' code and give constructive feedback.
Run test scenarios and system tests to ensure quality before release.
Support and assist others in your team when needed.
Work with continuous improvement and be part of improving the processes to ensure a good product.
Your Background
You have a degree from university in computer science/engineering or other relevant education
Good knowledge in C#, Azure DevOps, git
Knowledge in C/C++, Windows and Linux is an advantage
Good understanding of database models, Oracle and PostgreSQL.
Quality awareness and highly committed to keeping deadlines
Fluency in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Pia Andersson, pia.andersson1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
