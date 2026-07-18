R&D Simulation and Testing Engineer Mechanical/Structural
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-07-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Falun
, Alingsås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Mechanical modelling and testing for energy solutionsAt NKT in Västerås, you will work with mechanical simulation and testing to support development of high and medium voltage cable systems within a global R&D environment. This role offers involvement in multidisciplinary projects contributing to the green energy transition and collaboration with international partners. Do you want to apply modelling and testing methods to complex mechanical challenges in different industries?
Develop simulations and perform mechanical investigationsIn this role, you will contribute to R&D and consulting projects by applying finite element analysis, designing laboratory tests, and analysing mechanical behaviour across product lifecycles. You will work closely with colleagues in mechanics, materials, and electrical testing, supporting both internal and external stakeholders.
Your responsibility will be to:• Perform finite element analysis for mechanical applications in medium and high voltage systems• Design and build test setups for mechanical investigations• Conduct mechanical testing, including data acquisition and analysis• Understand customer needs and develop analytical solutions using simulation tools• Manage R&D and consulting assignments from planning to reporting
The position is based in Västerås and involves collaboration with international teams across NKT. You will report to the Applied Mechanics Department.
Contribute to energy systems supporting a greener futureNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.At NKT, you will be part of a collaborative team working across disciplines in an international environment. The role offers opportunities to develop technical skills through varied projects and to build connections with global partners and business units.
"As a leader, I value collaboration and curiosity. In this role, you will work closely with colleagues across different disciplines and contribute to solving interesting engineering challenges," says Hiring Manager, Giampaolo Martufi.
Keen on joining a world-leading technology center?NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
This is a temporary parental leave cover position (approximately 1 year), with good opportunities for extension. Please apply at our website at latest 26 July. Personality- and capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Giampaolo Martufi, Giampaolo.Martufi@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner, Anna.lundell@nkt.com
.Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union RepresentativesSveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz, Zohreh.Keshavarz@nkt.com
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Welcome with your application!
Profile description:Analytical and collaborative professional in engineering environmentYou approach tasks in a structured and analytical way and communicate clearly with colleagues and stakeholders from different backgrounds. You are comfortable working independently as well as in multidisciplinary teams and value knowledge sharing. You show curiosity for technical challenges and are motivated to find practical solutions through analysis and collaboration. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds, including persons with a disability.
You also have:• M.Sc. or Ph.D. in mechanical engineering or similar, with experience in both structural mechanical simulation and mechanical testing • Knowledge of finite element methods and numerical modelling• Experience working in a laboratory test environment with mechanical equipment• Experience using simulation software such as ABAQUS Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8553-44322308". Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
722 26 VAESTERAS (V-AS) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Jobbnummer
10005948