R&D Senior Software engineer
2024-11-24
Senior Software engineer forMicroSCADA X Substation HMI for Power Quality Applications
Your responsibilities:
• Create the next generation HMI solution for PQ Control and Protection System on Substation level.
• Collaborate with the UX/UI conceptual design team to develop the Substation HMI solution in MicroSCADA X.
• Test and debug the Substation HMI solution.
• Train and support the organization in applying the HMI solution in our delivery projects.
• Work in our agile teams to provide our delivery organization with new feature and application.
• You will become part of a dedicated team, in which we work together to handle all requirements from different stakeholders, collaboration is, in other words, a central part of your new position and is a key competence which will enable your possibilities of further career opportunities and personal growth.
• Living our client's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background and competences:
• A University degree within a relevant technical area along with competence and experience within UX and HMI development.
• Experience in conceptual UX design preferably related to Substation and/or Power Systems.
• Proven work experience as a Web/HMI Front-end developer
• Hands on experience with HTML/XML markup languages
• Experience with JavaScript and HTML5.
• Familiarity with HMI testing and debugging.
• In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
• Preferably experience in develop MicroSCADA X HMI and SCIL programming.
• You will work together with experts in the field. It is an advantage if you have worked within a scrum, agile or lean setup previously and if you like to troubleshoot and test your own solutions.
• Driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiatives and always delivers on time and according to expectations.
• Proficient in English
Duration: 6 months
