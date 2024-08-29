R&D Senior Scientist in Power Systems
For our research center in Sweden, we are looking for a senior research scientist in the area of power systems dynamics and control. You will work in a world-class dynamic and creative team, with a wide range of experience and competence and with access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
Your responsibilities
Propose, contribute to and lead industrial research projects in the domain of power systems dynamics and control for next-generation sustainable energy systems.
Serve as an expert on power systems dynamics and control in interdisciplinary teams including power electronics, mathematical optimization, data science, AI, and software experts.
Create new approaches to handle complex power systems problems, turn them into prototypes and verify them.
Build your network in the company and actively distribute your knowledge and expertise.
Disseminate your results in technical reports, patent applications, and scientific publications.
Collaborate with our global team of researchers in Hitachi Energy Research, our business units, universities, and industrial partners.
Contribute to shaping Hitachi Energy's technology strategy in the area via multi-disciplinary interactions inside and outside the company.
Your background
PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Control or Automation Engineering, Computer Science, or any related field, and relevant industrial or academic work experience.
In-depth knowledge of power systems dynamics and stability, with a focus on challenges and solutions related to the progressive introduction of renewable energy sources and grid-connected power electronics converters.
In-depth knowledge of power systems control, with a focus on system-level control of grid-connected power electronics converters.
Proficiency in power systems and control system simulations combining different software tools and methodologies (e.g. EMT and RMS simulations).
Interest and experience in mathematical optimization and/or AI/ML is beneficial.
Excellent leadership and communication skills, team player attitude, initiative, and creativity.
Written and spoken fluency in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 12th of September.
Recruiting Manager Md-Tanbhir Hoq ,md-tanbhir.hoq1@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
