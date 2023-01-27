R&D Senior Engineer - Power Quality
2023-01-27
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Climate change, increase of renewable energy, and the challenges of creating a stable and reliable power system across the world are some of the drivers for the Grid and Power Quality Solution business at Hitachi Energy. In this role, you will make a difference by using your knowledge about power systems and energy storage as our aim is to improve power quality in the grids.
Your responsibilities
Utilize your knowledge in Power Systems and Power Electronics design to identify and implement innovative solutions and improvement in our shunt compensation solutions such as STATCOMs and enhanced STATCOMs
Act with integrity and transparency in a complex environment and seek collaborations within, and possibly outside, the company
Identify and manage risks in research and development projects, and in the wider organization
Possibly take the role as EPIC Owner or Product Owner in Agile Teams and coach colleagues in relevant technologies, processes and/or tools
Maintain recognized expertise in Power Systems with Energy Storage by continually reviewing developments in current technologies
Proactively seek and implement initiatives to improve operations and increase customer satisfaction
Contribute to the development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps
Live Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a master's degree in Electrical Engineering or similar, and you have worked a few years with power systems or power electronics and thereby gained good understanding of power quality (FACTS) or energy storage systems
Preferably you have experience with converter hardware, design and testing of energy storage systems and circuits as well related standards
Ability to approach work with a systematic way of thinking and propose solutions based on structured analysis
Experience in project management or other leader roles to be able to take on coordinating larger efforts requiring technical leadership
You have good communication skills and fluency in English; both written and spoken
More about us
If you recognize yourself in the description above, you are warmly welcome to join our great team in Grid and Power Quality Solutions! Don't hesitate to apply by February 17th even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Richard Mannerbro, richard.mannerbro@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
