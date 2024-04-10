R&D Scientist in Power Systems Protection and Automation
2024-04-10
For our research center in Sweden, we are looking for a research scientist with expertise in the area of Power Systems Protection and Automation. You will work in dynamic, motivated, and creative teams with a wide range of experience and competence and with access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
Your responsibilities
Identify technical requirements and drive innovation within the area of future sustainable energy
Develop and provide solutions for technical challenges in R&D projects
Validate new concepts via software simulations or laboratory tests and optimize the solutions to meet the technical requirements
Manage R&D projects or work-packages with a structured working style, target-oriented strategy, and effective leadership
Create ideas and proposals for R&D projects within the domain of power systems protection
Interact and actively communicate with team members, customers, suppliers, as well as collaborators in partner companies and universities
Deliver results in the form of software, hardware, technical reports, patent applications, scientific papers, and presentations
Build a network in the company and actively share your knowledge and expertise
Your background
PhD in Electrical Engineering, Control Engineering, Communications Engineering, Computer Science, or related fields
Knowledge and research experience within the power systems protection domain
Knowledge of the power systems automation field, including commonly used protocols (e.g. IEC 61850)
Multidisciplinary knowledge in related fields (e.g. digital signal processing, software engineering, communication networks, machine learning, etc.) is beneficial
We consider it to be an advantage if you have previous experience of leading R&D projects
You have a curious mindset and can easily adapt to new challenges
You have excellent communication skills and team player attitude
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Contact
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 8th of May.
Recruiting Manager Tanbhir Hoq, md-tanbhir.hoq1@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730-70 01 20 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
