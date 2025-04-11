R&D Scientist in Electromagnetics for High Power applications
2025-04-11
The opportunity
Innovation is the heart of Hitachi Energy, and our research centres are the backbone. Join us if you have outstanding scientific or technical expertise as well as drive and passion. You will work in dynamic, motivated, and creative team with a wide range of experience and competence and with access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
For our research center in Sweden, we are looking for a research scientist with expertise in the area of Electromagnetics for High Power Applications. You will work in dynamic, motivated, and creative teams with a wide range of experience and competence and with access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
How you 'll make an impact
As an expert in the field of electromagnetics for high power applications, your role would involves identifying technical requirements and driving innovation in the area of sustainable energy infrastructure for the future power grids.
You will be responsible for developing and providing solutions for technical challenges in R&D projects. This will include validating new concepts through software simulations or laboratory tests and optimizing these solutions to meet the necessary technical requirements.
Your work will also involve managing R&D projects or work-packages with a structured working style, target-oriented strategy, and effective leadership.
You will be expected to create ideas and proposals for R&D projects that improve manufacturing processes and design for high-voltage power apparatus, with a clear business focus.
In addition, you will be required to support other R&D projects that require electromagnetics competence.
You will be expected to interact and actively communicate with team members, customers, suppliers, as well as collaborators in partner companies and universities.
Your work will result in delivering outcomes in the form of software, hardware, technical reports, patent applications, scientific papers, and presentations.
You will also be expected to build a network in the company and actively share your knowledge and expertise.
Your background
PhD in either of the following areas - Electrical Engineering, High Voltage Engineering, Power System Engineering, or a related field with a strong focus on electromagnetic modelling.
Demonstrated expertise in computational electromagnetism.
You have prior experience of designing and conducting relevant experimental studies.
Knowledge and/or research experience with high-voltage power apparatus such as transformers, reactors, generators, or switchgears.
Knowledge of high-voltage phenomena such as corona, partial discharge, insulation breakdown and degradation would be beneficial.
Experience in electromagnetic interference and compatibility would also be advantageous, as would experience in designing high-voltage power apparatus.
If you have previous experience of leading R&D projects, this would be considered an advantage.
Excellent leadership and communication skills, team player attitude, creative and take initiative.
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
What We Offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
A mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More About Us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lokman Hosain, lokman.hosain@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
VÄSTERÅS
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9281967