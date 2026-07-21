R&D Scientist

Navinci Diagnostics AB / Naturvetarjobb / Uppsala
2026-07-21


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About the role
At Navinci, we are passionate about understanding biology and disease at a deeper level. We develop technologies and applications that help researchers study proteins, signaling pathways, cellular biology, and molecular mechanisms directly in biological samples.
Our work spans tissue and cell-based systems and increasingly combines information from multiple technologies and data types to generate richer biological insight. We collaborate with leading academic groups, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical partners worldwide to advance research and translational science.
As we continue to grow, we are looking for 2–3 scientists with different backgrounds and expertise to join our R&D team. We are interested in people who are excited by science, enjoy solving complex problems, and want to contribute to the development of innovative research tools and technologies.
Whether your background is in cell biology, tissue biology, spatial biology, immunology, biomarker research, assay development, translational science, omics technologies, or technology development, we would love to hear from you.
What you will do
Design, execute, optimize, and troubleshoot biological assays and laboratory experiments

Analyze and interpret data, generate robust and reproducible results, and communicate clear conclusions

Document experimental work according to quality standards and contribute to scientific decision-making

Collaborate across R&D, Operations, and Commercial teams

Support development of new applications, products, technologies, and improved ways of working

Must-have qualifications
MSc or PhD in Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biochemistry, Immunology, Medical Science, or a related field

Hands-on experience with immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and other in situ staining and detection methods

Experience working with both tissue samples and cell-based models

Experience designing, executing, and troubleshooting biological experiments

Strong skills in data analysis and presentation, experimental planning, and scientific documentation

Fluent in English, written and spoken

Experience in one or more of the following areas
Cell culture and primary cell models

RNA-based methods, transcriptomics, or other omics technologies

Flow cytometry

Multiplex imaging, microscopy, image analysis, or digital pathology

Protein biomarker analysis and antibody-based assays

Assay, application, or product development

Translational research, biomarker discovery, or disease biology (e.g., oncology, immunology, neuroscience)

Statistical analysis, automation, quality systems

Industrial R&D, scientific publications, grant writing or patent-related activities

Who you are
Curious, innovative, and eager to solve scientific challenges

Agile and adaptable, with the ability to work in a fast-moving environment

Structured, organized, and committed to high scientific quality

Hands-on, proactive, and solution-oriented

Collaborative, supportive, and comfortable taking ownership of your work

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8005239-2109506".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Navinci Diagnostics AB (org.nr 556663-6998), https://navinci.teamtailor.com
Dag Hammarskjölds Väg 52A (visa karta)
752 37  UPPSALA

Arbetsplats
Navinci

Jobbnummer
10008187

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