R&D Scientist
Navinci Diagnostics AB / Naturvetarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla naturvetarjobb i Uppsala
2026-07-21
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About the role
At Navinci, we are passionate about understanding biology and disease at a deeper level. We develop technologies and applications that help researchers study proteins, signaling pathways, cellular biology, and molecular mechanisms directly in biological samples.
Our work spans tissue and cell-based systems and increasingly combines information from multiple technologies and data types to generate richer biological insight. We collaborate with leading academic groups, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical partners worldwide to advance research and translational science.
As we continue to grow, we are looking for 2–3 scientists with different backgrounds and expertise to join our R&D team. We are interested in people who are excited by science, enjoy solving complex problems, and want to contribute to the development of innovative research tools and technologies.
Whether your background is in cell biology, tissue biology, spatial biology, immunology, biomarker research, assay development, translational science, omics technologies, or technology development, we would love to hear from you.
What you will do
Design, execute, optimize, and troubleshoot biological assays and laboratory experiments
Analyze and interpret data, generate robust and reproducible results, and communicate clear conclusions
Document experimental work according to quality standards and contribute to scientific decision-making
Collaborate across R&D, Operations, and Commercial teams
Support development of new applications, products, technologies, and improved ways of working
Must-have qualifications
MSc or PhD in Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biochemistry, Immunology, Medical Science, or a related field
Hands-on experience with immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and other in situ staining and detection methods
Experience working with both tissue samples and cell-based models
Experience designing, executing, and troubleshooting biological experiments
Strong skills in data analysis and presentation, experimental planning, and scientific documentation
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Experience in one or more of the following areas
Cell culture and primary cell models
RNA-based methods, transcriptomics, or other omics technologies
Flow cytometry
Multiplex imaging, microscopy, image analysis, or digital pathology
Protein biomarker analysis and antibody-based assays
Assay, application, or product development
Translational research, biomarker discovery, or disease biology (e.g., oncology, immunology, neuroscience)
Statistical analysis, automation, quality systems
Industrial R&D, scientific publications, grant writing or patent-related activities
Who you are
Curious, innovative, and eager to solve scientific challenges
Agile and adaptable, with the ability to work in a fast-moving environment
Structured, organized, and committed to high scientific quality
Hands-on, proactive, and solution-oriented
Collaborative, supportive, and comfortable taking ownership of your work Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8005239-2109506". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Navinci Diagnostics AB
(org.nr 556663-6998), https://navinci.teamtailor.com
Dag Hammarskjölds Väg 52A (visa karta
)
752 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Navinci Jobbnummer
10008187