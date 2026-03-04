R&D Project Manager
2026-03-04
We are looking for a Project Manager for a company in Örebro. Start ASAP, 7 month limited contract to begin with.
As project manager within SRD PMO you will be responsible for planning and executing New Development and Base Development projects.
Your overall mission is to drive projects on time, within scope and budget at the right quality. You deliver both to business as well as internally to our operations departments. You will work together with different stakeholders from our divisional functional areas as well as internally and other organizations.
You will report to the SRD R&D Project Office Manager.
In this role, you will drive the development and readiness of new products within our New Development Projects. You will lead a cross functional SRD team, planning and executing the activities required to secure successful delivery and global implementation
You will also play a key role in SRD internal product development initiatives, taking product ideas from concept to implementation
Close collaboration with teams across Division as well as other functions is essential for successful product development and implementation, ultimately enabling us to provide our customers with high quality products and services
Specific tasks and responsibilities
Define the goals, objectives, exclusions, plans & budget for the complete project together with the project team.
You will create project activities and resource plans.
You will execute feasibility and implementation projects and ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and budget:
You will support our marketing in creating business cases and ROI analysis
You will ensure internal processes and standards are followed within your projects
You will manage and lead project teams which partly are located off-site.
Motivate and encourage your project team so that the highest possible level of performance and quality are achieved.
Your profile
You hold a relevant university degree in engineering and/or have several years of practical engineering experience. You have a solid technical understanding of the clients equipment, both underground and surface applications
To succeed in this role, you have strong written and verbal communication skills and demonstrate proven project management capabilities, including change management and solid knowledge of established project management methodologies. You are well organized, structured, and able to work independently as well as collaboratively in cross functional team
It is important that you can work with transparent follow-up on a regular basis, as you should communicate both within the project as well as outside of project
You are customer centric, understand our customers' needs, and always do your best to fulfil or exceed their expectations. You will be working within an innovative environment, need to be courageous and dare to take the right actions and carry them throug
You should be a good planner and organizer, including resource planning and can lead and coach your project team to deliver according to plan
For us, it is important that you have proven product development and project manager experience as well as have experience of multi-cultural project teams, where parts are located off-site
Personality
To succeed in this position, you should be a team player that sees the team's contribution as the ultimate goal. Additionally, you should be a self-going and communicative person that has natural leader instincts with drive and independe
Experience with agile and lean project management is one advantage
This job requires you to have fluent English skills. Additionally, Swedish skills are also desire
This is a full-time consultant position in Örebro through Incluso. Start ASAP, 7-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% on-site in Örebro. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
