R&D Project Manager
2025-07-04
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses around across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we create opportunities for our customers logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We are now investing more than ever in research and development. Our multidisciplinary teams work conceptually and practically to develop the next generation of material handling products and solutions. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we contribute to a smarter and more sustainable society - today and tomorrow. MOVE the future with us.
The Position
We are looking for an R&D Project Manager - Energy Systems to help lead the development and scaling of our Li-ion battery systems.
Our energy systems, including fully integrated lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, are designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability, driving efficiency and improving operations for our customers.
Based in our Project Management Office, you will plan and lead product development projects, ensuring they align with our strategic goals. In this role, you'll oversee the entire project lifecycle of our energy solutions - from concept to start of production. You will play a central role in advancing our energy systems, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet customer needs and drive the growth of our business.
You will report to the Manager R&D Project Lead.
Your Responsibilities
Lead the development and scaling of Li-ion battery systems to success by engaging and motivating team members while resolving challenges. The battery systems will be co-developed with Toyota teams in Europe, and sometimes globally.
Build and manage the project team, ensuring clear roles and accountability.
Identify risks and deviations, implementing effective mitigation strategies.
Develop and monitor schedules, milestones, and deliverables.
Oversee the project lifecycle from concept to industrialisation and production launch.
Keep sponsors, stakeholders, and teams informed with clear, regular updates.
Suggest process improvements to enhance efficiency and outcomes.
Contribute to strategic discussions shaping the future of R&D initiatives.
Your Profile
We highly value your personal qualities. You are curious in both people and technology, you have a strong personal drive, an ability to see the overall picture but also understand when it is time to dig into details.
Project management experience, preferably with Product Development, in agile roles or other senior technical leadership positions. Experience of leading global teams is an advantage.
Experience in battery systems, energy solutions, or relevant technology sectors, with a solid- understanding of the full product development lifecycle.
Certification and experience in PMI/IPMA or ISO 21 500 methodologies are an advantage.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to collaborate with stakeholders across different levels of the organization.
Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field, or equivalent professional experience.
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we're not just a global leader in a fast-moving industry - we're a team that values collaboration, growth, and making a real impact. This position is based in our R&D Department at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, with the option to work remotely two days a week.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus, and offering a healthy work-life balance. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, our culture is built around values that align with your own, where everyone's voice is heard, and your personal and professional growth is supported.
When you join our team, you'll be part of meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry. We believe in continuous learning, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to develop new skills, tackle exciting projects. It's a place where collaboration is key, and we take pride in creating a supportive and open environment for everyone.
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than 17th of August. We will have limited access to our mails due to vacation.
For more information about this recruitment process, please contact Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist; Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
For more information about this position please contact Anna Lundström, Manager R&D Project Lead; anna.lundstrom@toyota-industries.eu
