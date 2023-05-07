R&D Project Manager
2023-05-07
About NKT
Join a diverse and international team of experts developing the power cable technology of the future with focus on deeper sea, lower losses and higher performance. Technology is leading the corporate R&D program including material development and operating some of the most advanced high-voltage test centers in the industry. NKT also operates a Technology Consulting center in Sweden, where technical experts and scientists supports industries worldwide in cross-disciplinary R&D projects and technical investigations.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Develop industry leading technology, and be a Connector of the green tomorrow.
Looking for the next opportunity to satisfy your desire to change? Join NKT to solve challenging tasks. Stay because of the development opportunities
Drive development projects with a grounded attitude
As a Project Manager at NKT you will manage the development of HVAC and HVDC accessories. You will be leading the project team allocated to the project, allocating project tasks, motivating and monitoring resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones. You are responsible for successful execution and delivery of assigned projects on-time, within budget, as per Contract Agreement with high focus on our quality and safety framework. You will monitor and control the project financials, overseeing project invoicing status, cost, expenses and cash flow. In this role you will also act as the key contact for the customer and an escalation point for project issues.
Besides the above your primary tasks will be:
• Drive and support communication between functional line organization and project organization
• Projects status reporting
• Production planning of prototypes
• Development and qualification test planning according to national, international and customer standards
• Provide support to operations for the control of the quality of the products
• Lead improvement projects related to extension of R&D capabilities
You will be located in Alingsås and join a tech-community with extensive knowledge and experience in material, design, simulation, and testing of cable terminations and joints and report to the VP of R&D. Because of the global set-up you will be travelling to other sites occasionally, estimated 10-20 days per year, domestic and international.
Motivation and ambition to complement our mission of a greener tomorrow
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are grounded and humble in your approach. You have a strong trust in your ability, both when it comes to technical questions and interpersonal skills. Although we have expectations on your formal requirements, your personality is equally, if not more, important. Along the same lines, not only do you have the ability to delegate, but also to do it in an inspiring way to build a strong team.
We are developing a greener world, hence, we are also developing the skillset of a new era. Consequently, we believe that you have professional and personal goals in mind, and that you are motivated in fulfilling them to match our ambition!
Additionally, your CV comprises:
• BSc. or MSc. Degree in a technical discipline; preferably electrical engineering or mechanical engineering
• Min. 3 years of experience from technical project management, or a similar role.
• Experience from MS Project, SAP, Windchill are beneficial
• Fluent English written and verbal, Swedish and/or German is a bonus
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
Apply with your CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest 7th of May2023.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Fredrik Axelsson, VP Accessories R&D, fredrik.axelsson@nkt.com
, or Sara Karlsson, Recruiter, sara.karlsson-external@nkt.com
, +46 702 02 64 51.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 73 40 70 243
Welcome with your application!
