At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
You will be working with High voltage products as R&D project manager, for New development as Clean Tech projects is looking for an eager engineer and problem solver who realizes collaboration is key for success. You will be part of a team where we work together to deliver upgrades and new functionality to existing equipment. The work consists of collaboration in project teams with members from all over the world. Many assignments consist of a customer site visit to implement and verify the solutions we design, which means there is ample opportunity for global collaboration. The office is located in Landskrona, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
You will be managing the developing and implementing design solutions for our customers with new development projects
To perform verification of our solutions - Project and Economic follow up including planning execution time of projects
Collaborating with a broader team of like-minded co-workers and experts to give the best results to our customers
You will be involved in project management and coordination with a team
Living Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
It is beneficial if you have worked with research & development projects and gate models
Equally important is your inner drive, and ability to get things done. For us, that means that you are a driven problem solver who eagerly takes on new tasks and enjoys the challenges of engineering
Required strong communication skills in English, competency in Swedish is also necessary
It is advantageous if you have previous experience as a Project Manager in project coordination.
More about us
We welcome your application until the 31st of January 2023. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager - Peter Nilsson, peter.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representativezs - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107 38 38 04; Unionen: Erik Grahn, +46 107 38 68 71; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner - Michael Blomberg, Michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
