R&D Process Engineer - Power Transmission Systems
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2023-08-29
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Are you looking for an interesting role where you can combine your academic skills with a career contributing to a greener world? Does a position supporting R&D projects to develop future cable systems sound exciting to you?
Analytical and inquisitive problem solver with good communication skills
We are looking for an enthusiastic and goal-oriented specialist who can contribute to NKT's growth as a world leading manufacturer of high voltage cables and systems. You should be able to thrive in a role where you'll work work independently and together with multi-disciplinary teams, collaborating to achieve our project goals.
As an R&D specialist, you will support several R&D projects with materials investigation, development, and production activities. A special focus will be on aspects of production as well as measurements to enable quality assurance and improved performance of new cable systems and accessories under development.
You will be a part of a highly academic and skilled team, based in Karlskrona (on the southern coast of Sweden's beautiful Blekinge region).
Collaborative engineer with materials and production experience
The main tasks will be to act as a specialist supporting R&D projects with a special focus on accessories production; particularly factory joints where production quality, materials processing and tools are of high importance. This includes supporting the projects by selecting materials, optimizing designs, establishing production parameters and developing test methods to verify performance. The work includes continuous interaction with other R&D resources, as well as supporting production with R&D knowledge for process optimization, tools selection, etc.
You will be working closely with production as well as collaborating with experts from different areas across several sites within NKT.
Areas of particular interest include: production tools/equipment, materials processing, methods for test verification and quality control. You should enjoy and be good at analyzing data, as well as using computational tools to derive and deliver conclusions and recommendations. To succeed, it is also important that you are able to present your technical ideas and conclusions in ways that are tailored and able to connect with your audience.
Additionally, we would like if your CV includes:
* Master's degree or similar with specialization in material science or industrial engineering.
* Experience working with material processing of rubbers & plastics is a definite advantage.
* Experience within production, product development, or working with simulation tools would also be beneficial.
* Cable knowledge is a strong advantage.
* Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish is required.
Highly skilled position to develop our green agenda
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and feel inspired to perform their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a great place to work.
We offer a position where you will be a part of a growing international technology organization, with colleagues located in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. We participate with multiple external working groups, and are members of Cigré and similar committees as well as collaborating with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH, and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In Karlskrona, NKT has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe, and our own cable laying vessel, the Victoria.
We will be reviewing applications continuously but recommend that you to apply no later than September 30th. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Hiring Manager, Santhosh BVMP, at +46 725 01 67 72 or at santhosh.boppa-venkata@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to the HRBP, Kristina Owesson, at kristina.owesson@nkt.com
, or the recruiter, Ben Gregg, at benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
You should have permanent authorization to work in Sweden or SE/EU citizenship
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
