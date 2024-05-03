R&D Printing Engineer
2024-05-03
Global Discovery Centre
Bringing the products and colours you use every day to life!
At Flint Group, we offer an unmatched product portfolio spanning printing inks, digital printing presses, pressroom chemistry, consumables and colourants.
With impressive global resources, local service and personalised expertise - Flint Group is dedicated to bringing colour and function to the printing and packaging products that consumers touch, see and use each day!
We believe we can only grow our business as well as we grow our teams and individuals. Our dynamic business environment is driven by diversity within the company: diverse people with creative ideas who come together to build on our mission. Our team is fuelled by innovation and integrity.
R&D Printing Engineer
The position is permanent and based in our Global Discovery Centre in Malmö, Sweden
The Centre is home to our product development teams and serves as print testing facility for our Paper & Board and Flexible Packaging.
Global Discovery Centre is home to our Centre of Excellence for sustainable technology.
You will be working in a unique customer-centric facility
Within the role of R&D Printing Engineer you will support our R&D teams to develop market leading solutions for the packaging markets. The main function of this unique position is to field trial new product development projects and provide valuable feedback on product performance prior to market launch.
The position will also provide valuable support for customer projects and troubleshooting activity, and will be an integral part of our Technology community.
We are looking for an energetic print engineer who has the desire to be part of our customer focused team and wants to contribute to the development of new packaging solutions.
Who are You?
Ability to follow and contribute towards safe working procedures
Minimum 3 years of printing experience from packaging industry, preferably within flexographic solvent-based printing
Technical structured mind set with an understanding of ink properties and interaction with other print consumables and substrates
Fluent in written and spoken English
Excellent trouble shooting skills
Strong in housekeeping, structured workflow and on-time deliveries
Ability to educate colleagues in print related activity
You are a driven with strong drive for results and the ability to deliver on time.
You are a pragmatic person who can priorities and find solutions.
Your communication skills are excellent and you can work cross - functionally at all levels within the organization.
You have a strong customer focus and the ability to build relationships.
You will focus on
Provide printing assistance for sales, marketing and customer requests
Provide performance feedback on associated trials.
Support internal development projects, co-supplier and promotional activity
Participate in internal and external print related trouble shooting activity
Maintain and contribute towards high safety standards within Malmo print facility
Support the print training of our Innovations teams, field technicians and sales teams
Prepare and conduct print trials based on solvent based & water based flexo inks & coatings
Coordinate and schedule print planning including stock management of associated print consumables
Propose new development opportunities based on trial performance and market knowledge
Prepare test designs for a range of print related requirements: Print performance testing, promotional samples etc....
Continuously maintain and improve the press and press room area in all of its aspects
We offer You
Variety of exciting challenges with opportunities for development
An opportunity to contribute towards future technology including sustainable solutions
A unique working environment
Interactions with an international teams
A working place where we have fun coming to work.
